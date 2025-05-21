Building leaders for complexity, not just competition

In a world increasingly driven by automation and scale, the most pressing work of the future will not be about racing toward productivity — but about reimagining systems, rebalancing power, and restoring dignity. The next generation of professionals won’t just need technical skills — they’ll need the courage and capacity to lead across complexity. Leader

Across sectors, from public health to urban planning, from AI ethics to education reform, emerging roles are demanding a different kind of professional: someone who is as comfortable decoding policy as they are designing for communities. These professionals are what we call system shapers.

What do they look like?

They are urban resilience planners tackling inequity in our cities. They are public health systems designers rethinking how dignity intersects with access. They are human-centred Artificial Intelligence (AI) designers shaping ethical technologies. They are climate adaptation strategists helping communities bounce back from shocks. And they are governance fellows and narrative ahapers who turn data and storytelling into meaningful reform.

Despite their differences, at their core, all these roles call for professionals who amalgamate empathy, systems thinking, leadership and strategic thinking. What they need is not just domain expertise, but a new kind of professional training.

This is what development management (DM) intends to do.

DM is an emerging discipline designed to lead and manage large-scale social and systemic change. At its heart, it is a new way to think - integrating data with dignity, strategy with power, politics, people and change with the element of growth.

A development manager is equipped with the tools to align policies with grassroots needs, design interventions for cross-sectoral requirements, solve ‘wicked problems’ that require a thorough understanding of the fabrics of society and market and build institutions as opposed to merely quick-short term solutions.

Development managers are the professionals who bridge policy with implementation, and intention with execution.

DM is not charity work and not an extension of corporate CSR, it’s a response to the emerging 21st-century challenges that require a well-rounded approach.

It is India’s moment. We are a country in transition to rapid growth - economic, youth population and digital infrastructure. Yet, we are still grappling with challenges like floods and droughts, poverty, fragmented education systems, access to healthcare and legal systems.

Technology, funding and policy are all part of the solution, but we often lack the ability to manage the change. Not only implement programs but make them accessible, adaptable and rooted in equity and dignity. Because the ground-level change isn’t merely a by-product of new policies, it ensures that their impact is delivered to the last mile.

Development managers play an invaluable role in the intersection of vision and execution.

India needs professionals who can:

• Translate ideas into grounded impact

• Work across saamaj (civil society), sarkar (government), and bazaar (markets)

• Build institutions and movements that last

India needs professionals who are equipped to navigate through the complexities of the societal and governmental structures and lead programs that enable economic and equitable growth.

Development managers are the missing puzzle piece, and we need to invest in building a cadre of leaders. The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM), for example, has pioneered this space by building an ecosystem focused on values-based leadership, systems thinking, and cross-sector practice. But this must go beyond a single institution — in several ways, the growth of educational systems supporting this growing professional identity showcases a shift from managing organisations to managing transformation.

Whether you are an engineer designing water solutions, a commerce graduate drawn to public finance, or a designer rethinking how people access services — you're already inching toward systems thinking. DM does not just provide you with a degree; it offers you a vocabulary, a framework, and a community to lead from the front.

Today's youth aren’t looking for traditional roles — they are searching for purposeful pathways. But the map is missing. DM can be the compass.

As India aspires to global leadership, the real question isn’t about GDP alone. It is about resilience, inclusion, and dignity.

The future won’t just be built by coders and consultants. It will be shaped by professionals who can translate vision into change, hold complexity without rushing to fix, and embed justice at every level of decision-making.

This article is authored by Ravi Sreedharan, president and co-founder and Shivakshi Bhattacharya, senior associate, strategy Indian School of Development Management (ISDM).