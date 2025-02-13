Current generation must know about original icon of unity

The invaluable learnings in life are those which help us stand firm in adversarial times. In today’s world, where we are grappling with innumerable challenges, we are privileged to fall back on the teachings of Maharishi Agasthyar to help us guide through the tough times. Maharishi Agasthyar

I am chuffed that the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will be dedicated to Maharishi Agasthyar. With the mahakumbh and Shri Ayodhya Dham as the backdrop, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 will offer a divine experience and bring Tamil Nadu and Kashi closer than ever. Most of us are aware that for ages, Kashi has been considered as the aspirational city for higher education and Tamil Nadu as the aspirational land for applied knowledge. The fusion of citizens of both these places will lead to an illuminating creation of knowledge and creativity, leading to discourses and discovery which will help us gain clarity on many unknown aspects of life and evolving facets of civilisation.

As part of the Ore Bharatham Unnadha Bharatham (Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat) vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will further strengthen the common experience, appreciation, and bonds amongst the people of the two places.

The decision to celebrate Maharishi Agasthyar’s legacy is extremely timely as the current generation needs to be aware of the wisdom and knowledge bestowed on this land by renowned sages. Lost in the din of modernism and often one-sided portrayal of historical notes, it is important to throw light on the fact that Maharishi Agasthyar played a key role in uniting different parts of Bharat extending up to Bali in South East Asia through common cultural ethos and knowledge traditions but at the same time keeping the linguistic and traditional diversities vibrant and contributing to the greater societal harmony.

The fact that Maharishi Agasthiyar contributed to the herbal medicine and healing practices, which are part of the siddha medicine tradition still practiced in South India, is a testament to his vision and vast repository of knowledge. He was a visionary who evokes a rare radiance whenever his name crops up and the Kashi Tamal Sangamam will make the youth aware and build much-needed cultural oneness.

Widely regarded as the father of the Tamil language and credited with compiling the first Tamil grammar text, Maharishi Agasthyar has played a pioneering role in the development of Tamil literature and linguistics, as well as Vedic and Sanskrit literature.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has managed to reconnect the age-old interrelation between Tamil Nadu and Kashi and rejuvenated the ageless bonds between the two regions. The confluence of arts and architecture, languages and literature, philosophies and practices, shastras and sciences, tradition and technology will ensure that the spread of knowledge will not be confined to a few areas.

An event of this magnitude will spark further discourses which will reinvigorate age-old ties.

I am confident that the new generation will glean plenty of knowledge and absorb things which will hold them in good stead. Discipline and responsibility, civic awareness, essential life skills are traits which a lot of youngsters need to learn and imbibe in their daily lives.

As we seek to build a self-reliant, and developed India, Maharishi Agasthyar’s teachings will help us in reaching our goal and also infuse a renewed sense of belonging towards our motherland. This is just the beginning for us at Kashi Tamil Sangamam and I am confident that we will continue to forge new bonds during this journey.

This article is authored by Chamu Krishna Shastry, chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti.