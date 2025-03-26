Enduring ideal of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat

As India continues on its path of rapid growth and development, it is essential to revisit the timeless ideals that have shaped our nation's history. One such concept, championed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, is ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ (One India, Great India). This vision is not merely a slogan but a profound reflection of India's civilisational ethos, rooted in its ancient scriptures, philosophies, and cultural practices. Bharat(PC: Pexels)

The Atharvaveda, one of the four Vedas, encapsulates the essence of unity in its hymns. It proclaims, Samani va akutih, samana hridyani vah (Let your thoughts be one, let your hearts be one). This verse underscores the importance of collective consciousness and shared purpose, values central to the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.’

Adi Shankaracharya, the 8th-century philosopher and theologian, played a pivotal role in unifying India's diverse spiritual traditions. Through his Digvijaya (conquest of the four directions), Shankaracharya established four mathas (monastic centres) in the four corners of India, preserving and propagating Sanatana Dharma and serving as symbols of India's geographical and cultural unity.

Shankaracharya's teachings emphasised the oneness of the self (Atman) and the universal consciousness (Brahman), transcending regional, linguistic, and social boundaries. This ancient wisdom continues to inspire India's pluralistic ethos, where diversity is not a source of division but a strength.

Throughout India's history, this ethos has been reflected in the coexistence of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions. From the Indus Valley civilisation to the British Raj, India has always been a melting pot of civilisations. The Bhakti and Sufi movements further enriched this tapestry by promoting love, compassion, and inclusivity, cutting across caste, creed, and religion.

With over 22 officially recognised languages and hundreds of dialects, India's linguistic landscape reflects its pluralistic ethos. Ancient texts like the Mahabharata and Ramayana have been retold in countless regional languages, each adding its unique flavour while preserving the core narrative. This interplay of unity and diversity is the cornerstone of India's cultural identity.

‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ builds on this ancient legacy while addressing contemporary challenges. The initiative aims to foster a sense of national integration by promoting cultural exchange between states and union territories. As PM Modi often says, "Our diversity is our strength, and our unity is our identity."

The initiative has already shown promising results, with several states and union territories engaging in cultural exchanges, sharing best practices, and promoting mutual understanding. For instance, the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ programme has facilitated cultural exchanges between states like Gujarat and Kerala, promoting mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's traditions.

In a world increasingly divided by narrow identities and parochialism, the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ idea offers hope. It reminds us that diversity is not a liability but an asset, a source of strength that has enabled India to thrive for thousands of years.

As India marches towards the centenary of Independence in 2047, the principles of unity in diversity will continue to guide its journey, ensuring that the nation remains a shining example of coexistence and harmony for the world. Let us cherish this legacy and work together to realise the dream of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.’

In doing so, we will not only strengthen our national fabric but also contribute to a more harmonious and peaceful world. As we embark on this journey, let us remember that our diversity is not a weakness, but our greatest strength. Let us celebrate our differences, even as we strive for a common purpose.

This article is authored by Shiv Prakash, joint general secretary, organisation, Bharatiya Janata Party, New Delhi.