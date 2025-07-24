From spice to soul: The story of Indian curry

Ever wondered why a simple bowl of curry evokes such comfort and nostalgia across Indian households? Whether it is on the dinner table at home or ordered from a beloved takeaway, curry remains one of the most loved dishes, not just in India, but globally. But what exactly gives this humble preparation such staying power? Chickpea curry(Unsplash)

Despite its global recognition, curry is inherently Indian at its core. From the coconut-based gravies of Kerala to the mustard-heavy jhols of Bengal or the robust rajma of North India, each curry has a unique identity shaped by history, climate, and culture.

At the heart of this diversity lies ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of wellness that shaped how Indians have cooked for centuries. Curries are a masterclass in ayurvedic balance: Sourness from tamarind or raw mango, sweetness from jaggery or ripe fruit, bitterness from fenugreek or asafoetida, and a burst of pungent and salty notes all come together perfectly to create a masterpiece. These dishes are designed to aid digestion, stabilise energy, and support mental clarity. In the Ayurvedic worldview, food is medicine. Curry just happens to be the most delicious dose.

While the term ‘curry’ likely has colonial roots, introduced by Portuguese or British colonists who were trying to label the complex, spiced gravies they encountered, it is the Indian kitchen where this dish found its soul. No matter the region, curries represent comfort, resourcefulness, and the joy of shared meals. Each one tells a story through its ingredients, techniques, and intent, a story that long predates the name it’s now known by.

While spices do bring in flavour, they are so much more than that. Spices deliver aroma, colour, and even functional benefits. From a food science perspective, spices influence the organoleptic properties of a dish: how it tastes, smells, looks, and feels, and interacts chemically with other components to create a cohesive structure. Ingredients like ground nuts, coconut milk, and yogurt add creaminess and act as natural emulsifiers. They are cultural and nutritional optimizations handed down through generations.

Many spices used in curry, such as turmeric, cumin, and black pepper, have also been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Their medicinal value was recognised in Indian households long before scientific studies validated it.

To truly appreciate curry, we must look beyond its surface and understand its layered complexity. At its core, curry holds deep cultural relevance, with each regional variation serving as an expression of local identity, ingredients, and customs. Its flavour is carefully constructed, with every spice and base contributing to a symphony of tastes that create a harmonious dish. Nutritionally, curries provide bioactive compounds, essential nutrients, and wholesome calories. Finally, the culinary technique involved, from roasting and grinding to tempering and slow cooking, adds texture, aroma, and depth, elevating curry from a simple preparation to an artisanal craft. This structure helps explain why curries are a masterpiece in themselves.

What appears as a spontaneous blend of ingredients is often a calculated act, with attention to proportions, sequencing, and heat. The same spice may be used differently. It can be whole, ground, roasted, or fried depending on the desired effect. Curry-making is, in many ways, chemistry with soul.

Homemade curries, prepared with care and moderation, can be deeply nourishing. But when adapted for speed or scale, think restaurant fare or packaged gravies, they can veer into unhealthy territory. Too much fat, salt, or cream can undo their natural balance.

Here are a few tweaks to make curries lighter and better:

Swap out trans fats, which are industrially produced fats found in some margarines, packaged snacks, and fried foods. They raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease. Instead, use heart-friendly oils like mustard oil, rice bran oil, or blended vegetable oils.

Use distinct flavour enhancers such as lemon juice for acidity, fresh herbs like coriander or mint for brightness, and spices like cumin or black pepper for complexity.

Add a small amount of monosodium glutamate (MSG) to enhance savoury depth. Despite misconceptions, MSG is recognised as safe by food safety authorities globally including Food Standards Australia New Zealand, European Commission, WHO, FAO, the US FDA and FSSAI . It also contains just 70% the amount of sodium, compared to salt and has the ability to amplify umami flavour. This helps in reducing salt usage without compromising taste, which is especially important in lower-sodium diets.

Use natural emulsifiers and thickeners such as lentil flour, arrowroot, cashews, melon seeds, or ground legumes to add creaminess and structure along with nutritional benefits.

These changes retain the richness of flavour while aligning better with modern health standards. Low-fat yoghurt or plant-based cream alternatives can help maintain the creamy texture without compromising heart health. Cooking techniques such as steaming or pressure-cooking help preserve nutrients.

As we rethink food with wellness, sustainability, and cultural pride in mind, the curry emerges as a symbol of all three. It is adaptable, rooted, and meaningful. In a world of fast-evolving diets, the curry keeps holding its own.

It speaks of both tradition and transformation. It invites experimentation while offering a sense of home. Whether you are exploring a plant-based lifestyle, rethinking your spice rack, or simply aiming to eat more mindfully, curry offers endless, delicious possibilities.

And that is something worth savouring.

This article is authored by Jamuna Prakash, food consultant and former professor, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore.