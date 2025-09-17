Leadership steeped in the spirit of ‘service first’

In a world grappling with geopolitical tensions, India’s rapid growth under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has astonished global strategists. They are not only surprised, but also hopeful that in the future, solutions to global crises will emerge from India. He has consistently maintained equanimity while presenting precise and targeted strategies. This has strengthened the world’s trust in him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO/ANI)

The story of Narendra Modi’s life is an inspiring one of struggle and dedication. He is a leader who has given India a new direction through his exemplary leadership and towering personality. His leadership skills, foresight, and public support have made him an influential figure. His vision for India’s future has led to ambitious initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Digital India and Make in India, which are helping transform India into a developed nation. The immense public support, popularity and the charisma of his personality have enabled him to take even the toughest decisions with ease. His life reflects perseverance and strong resolve, having overcome numerous challenges.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, Modi grew up in a humble household. His father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall, and his mother, Hiraben, looked after the household. After completing his schooling in Vadnagar, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Gujarat University. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his student life, marking the beginning of his political journey.

He devoted himself to social service, and even today, despite holding the highest office in the world’s largest democracy, this selfless spirit remains alive. His life, marked by upheavals, surprising events, and turbulence, serves as a source of guidance for leaders worldwide.

A powerful orator, he influences people with his words. As a shrewd strategist, he surprises his opponents and employs various methods to achieve his goals. With strong public support, he introduced bold reforms like GST which have strengthened India’s economy while missions such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have gained traction under his leadership.

On the global stage, he has emerged as a strong leader. His stance on issues like US-led tariffs demonstrated that India will never compromise on national interests. His foreign policy has strengthened India’s role on the international platform, with special focus on building ties with the Global South amplifying India’s voice at the UN and G20 and promoting economic and cultural diplomacy.

Modi keeps pace with the youth in terms of technology. He promotes innovation, which has helped India become the country with the largest number of startups globally. He is perhaps the only leader in the world who directly communicates with the public. His monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and Pariksha Pe Charcha with students are prime examples with both having a profound impact on the masses. Policy innovations such as the YUGM Conference, Gyaan Bharatam Mission, Kartavya Bhavan and the Inspire Standard Scheme were also introduced under his leadership.

Known for discipline and simplicity since his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Modi continues to live modestly as PM. He regularly practices yoga and meditation and fasts during navratri. He draws inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. Simplicity and dedication remain central to his life

Known as a devotee of Indian culture, Modi promotes its richness and diversity. He frequently references its greatness in his speeches, encourages the celebration of traditional festivals, and supports artists and cultural workers.

He is also known as a writer and poet. He has authored several books and poems that reflect his thoughts and experiences. His works often revolve around patriotism, social issues and personal experiences, showcasing his multi-faceted personality.

All these qualities elevate him above his contemporaries, making him one of the most inspiring leaders of our times.

This article is authored by Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary, (organisation), Bharatiya Janata Party.