Role of storage in the visual storytelling revolution

The popularity of videos is shooting through the roof, so much so that social media platforms that were not video focused earlier have evolved to not just integrating but heavily video formats. Social media platforms are also increasingly focusing on short-form videos, after all, our attention spans are declining, averaging just 47 seconds on any screen. The short reels or videos cater to the shortening attention spans of the viewers. Even though they are mostly about a minute-long, if not entertaining or interesting, they may fail to capture viewers’ attention.

Overall, regardless of the format, videos can be very demanding when it comes to creativity.

Visual storytelling can be an opportunity as well as a challenge for a content creator. Opportunity, as it enables a creator to make multiple videos on the same subject, which can attract the audience to the page more frequently. This can increase the likelihood of gaining more followers.

On the other hand, the content creator must make a video entertaining and narrate a complex story with interesting style and visuals. From beginning to end, the video must be intriguing to keep the audience hooked. In short, a video demands fresh and unparalleled creativity.

For a content creator, almost everything holds an infinite possibility. Even the quotidian, mundane tasks start tantalising a creator to capture them and turn them into fascinating visual stories. For example, a pet throwing a tantrum during a walk can turn into a viral video. The creator develops an innate eye for capturing and telling stories that fascinate and hook audiences.

Creativity, however, needs to be reinforced with the right technology and tools to help a creator continue doing what they do best.

Storage, for example, is one of the most important tools that enables a creator to capture, store and archive their data and turn it into beautiful stories. Storage should be able to support a creator across devices in the most efficient, reliable, and fast manner. For example, whether a creator’s device of choice is—a DSLR, or a smartphone—they should have high capacity and fast storage solutions to help them continue to unleash creativity without worrying about space on their devices. When it comes to editing video, storage should be able to match a creators fast-paced life- it should have sufficient capacity and streamline the editing process.

The right storage enables a creator to capture every burst of creativity and turn it into captivating content for their audience. Afterall, as more viewers interact with a piece of content—the more it gets pushed out, resulting in better reach and a possibility of going viral.

Most social media platforms are focused on video content today. Irrespective of the duration of a video it must be captivating, authentic, relatable, and fresh to keep the audience engaged. While storytelling is increasingly becoming visual and pushing the boundaries of creativity, it also accentuates the need for the right storage solutions. The future of video will definitely make storage and creativity the two sides of the same coin.

This article is authored by Subind Kumar, vice president and country manager, Sandisk.