Surveying the future of education

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine industries, its influence on education is undeniable. The integration of AI-driven learning platforms, adaptive assessments, and virtual classrooms has transformed the way students acquire knowledge. However, are learners truly embracing this shift? Education in digital era

VdoCipher’s 2024 Online vs Offline Education Survey provides a comprehensive analysis of how students perceive different learning modes in a post-pandemic world. The study, which gathered responses from 2,954 participants globally, sheds light on key trends, preferences, and challenges in online and offline education, while also exploring the role of AI in shaping the future of learning.

The education sector has undergone a seismic shift over the past few years. The pandemic-induced boom in online education led to increased video-based learning, AI-driven tutoring, and digital classrooms. However, as restrictions eased and institutions reopened, we observed a notable shift back toward offline learning.

Key findings from our 2024 survey indicate that:

● 58.4% of learners now prefer hybrid education, compared to 46.3% in 2022.

● Only 26.4% believe online education is better than offline, marking a significant decline from 47.8% in 2022.

● 72.4% now favour live classes, suggesting a demand for real-time interaction.

● 66.1% perceive offline education as more costly, reinforcing the affordability of digital learning solutions.

These insights signal that while technology has revolutionised education, traditional classroom engagement remains irreplaceable for many learners.

Our analysis reveals that the education sector leads in video content distribution, accounting for 25%, followed by technology at 18%, and media and entertainment at 15%. This trend underscores a significant emphasis on educational and technological content among our clients.

In the academic content category, competitive exam test preparation dominates at 40%, highlighting a substantial demand for preparatory materials. Programming & data science courses account for 20%, reflecting a strong interest in technological skills.

Additionally, both skill-based (non-programming) and higher education each represent 10%, indicating balanced engagement with vocational training and advanced studies. K-12 education also comprises 10%, emphasising the importance of foundational learning. Language learning and continuing education each hold 5%, showcasing niche but valuable areas of personal and professional development.

The 2024 survey asked participants whether they felt they benefited more from online education. The results:

● 38.3% felt they benefited more from online learning, down from 55.2% in 2022.

● 61.7% reported offline education as their preferred mode, citing better engagement and focus.

The decline in perceived benefits of online learning suggests that while digital education remains valuable, challenges like motivation, engagement, and hands-on experiences persist.

The survey also examined changing content preferences among learners:

● Preference for long videos has increased: In 2022, only 16.4% favoured long-form videos, while in 2024, 54.2% now prefer them.

● Participation in online group studies has dropped from 55.2% in 2022 to 29.5% in 2024, indicating a shift toward in-person collaboration.

● Demand for social media-based learning is rising, with YouTube and Telegram groups playing a crucial role in education.

These insights highlight the evolving needs of learners, while online education offers flexibility, engagement remains a critical challenge.

Despite the shift back to offline learning, AI-powered tools continue to shape modern education. The survey findings align with global EdTech trends, where AI is expected to drive $30 billion in market growth by 2032 (Global Market Insights).

Key AI-driven developments in education include:

Personalised learning paths: AI-powered platforms analyse student performance and adapt content accordingly. EdTech giants like Khan Academy’s AI tutor and Google’s AI-based educational tools enhance self-paced learning, making online education more effective.

AI-Generated video content: With 72.4% of respondents preferring live classes, AI-driven virtual classrooms are gaining traction. Tools like Synthesia and DeepBrain AI enable educators to create automated, interactive video lectures that mimic in-person engagement.

Hybrid learning models: AI is bridging the gap between online and offline learning through blended education models. Platforms like Coursera and Udemy integrate adaptive quizzes, AI feedback, and immersive AR/VR experiences to replicate classroom engagement.

AI in assessments and proctoring: Automated grading and AI-powered proctoring tools, such as Proctorio and ExamSoft, are revolutionising online evaluations, reducing bias, and ensuring academic integrity.

These advancements indicate that while offline learning has regained traction, AI-driven education continues to redefine accessibility, affordability, and personalisation in learning.

Given the survey’s findings, a hybrid education model, combining AI-driven digital learning with traditional classroom experiences seems to be the optimal way forward.

Recent research supports this trend:

● A McKinsey survey across 17 countries found that students prefer hybrid models for peer interaction while relying on online platforms for self-paced learning.

● Delhi University’s 2024 study revealed that while 53.5% of students prefer offline learning for engagement, 46.5% favour online learning for flexibility.

The 2024 Online vs Offline Education Survey highlights a renewed preference for offline learning, yet underscores the critical role of AI-powered video technology in the future of education.

While traditional classrooms remain the gold standard for engagement, secure video platforms empower educators to scale high-quality content while protecting intellectual property, making the future of education a dynamic blend of security, accessibility, and AI-driven innovation.

Institutions, educators, and EdTech companies must focus on enhancing engagement through secure video solutions, balancing AI-powered content delivery with human interaction, and ensuring content protection in an increasingly digital learning landscape.

The report can be accessed here.

This article is authored by Siddhant Jain, CEO and co-founder, VdoCipher.com & ZenStream.live.