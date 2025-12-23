What the new H-1B fee means for international graduates

While news headlines raise concerns about visa challenges, the reality is that the US continues to open doors for international students. The H-1B fee will not apply to international students who are transitioning from a student status (F-1) to a work status (H-1B). The fee is targeted at companies that are bringing early career workers directly from other countries to the US for work. With supportive measures like the H-1B fee, it’s clear that America remains deeply invested in helping global graduates, including those from India, succeed in the US after graduation. H-1B Visa(Representational Image)

The journey of studying abroad is more than earning a degree, it's about building a future career. Over the years, the US government has made it far easier for Indian students in the US to stay and work after graduation.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently clarified that the $100,000 supplemental fee for H-1B visa applicants will not apply to students already in the US on F-1 status – including those on optional practical training (OPT) or STEM OPT, who change their status to H-1B from within US In other words, international students who studied and graduated in the US – and who are already contributing through internships or full-time roles on OPT – can transition to H-1B status without facing this new financial hurdle.

This follows a decades-long succession of policies that have supported international students in the US.

The US has a long history of strengthening pathways for international students and skilled professionals. In 1990, President George HW Bush’s administration introduced the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), allowing advanced-degree holders and individuals with exceptional ability to self-petition for permanent residency if their work benefits the US national interest.

In 2008, president George W Bush extended the length of OPT from one year to up to three years for STEM graduates through the STEM OPT Extension rule. In 2016, President Barack Obama refined this even further. More recently, under president Joe Biden, the US implemented several modernisation measures for the H-1B visa process, including unique lottery registration identifiers in 2021 to prevent duplicate submissions, and a second lottery round in 2024 to give graduate degree holders another chance for selection.

President Donald Trump continues to allow opportunities for international student graduates who are transitioning to high-skilled STEM roles in business and technology over contract workers who are being brought straight into the country who may be undercutting US market rates for tech jobs.

As global economies compete to attract top talent, the US continues to assert its position as a magnet for ambitious, skilled graduates who want to stay, work and contribute. By clarifying that the US values talented international students, the US government has ensured that the US retains the very people it has educated – a win for students, universities and employers alike.

At its heart, the new H-1B proclamation underscores a broader message – that talent knows no borders, and opportunity should not be limited by geography. By ensuring that skilled graduates can continue contributing to the US economy without facing unnecessary financial or procedural barriers, the government is reinforcing America’s long-standing reputation as a global hub for innovation. For international students, this isn’t just a policy update – it’s a reaffirmation that their aspirations and hard work are valued, and that the path they’ve chosen to build their futures in the US remains open and attainable.

This article is authored by Sasha Ramani, leads corporate strategy, MPOWER Financing.