Access to health care: Unravelling the cardiovascular conundrum

India, with its rich tapestry of culture, diversity, and history, has often been at the crossroads of numerous challenges and innovations. Among the diverse sectors that underpin the nation's growth, health care has always stood out as a sector of both pride and predicament. Especially when it comes to the delicate matter of the heart - cardiovascular care, to be precise. Cardiovascular health(Twitter/FatherlyHQ)

In recent years, India has emerged as a beacon of medical advancement in the global arena. Anyone strolling through the bustling streets of Delhi, Mumbai, or Bangalore will bear witness to state-of-the-art hospitals offering treatments that often outclass even those found in the West. It's a heartening sight, seeing patients access speedy care without the long, often agonising wait that's a hallmark of many Western health care systems. Furthermore, in these sprawling urban jungles, clinics sprout as frequently as coffee shops, making primary health care almost a walk-in affair. And let's not forget the affordability factor. While the West grapples with skyrocketing medical bills, India offers solace to its citizens with treatments that don't necessarily burn a hole in the pocket.

However, as one moves away from the din of these bustling metropolises, the scenario changes, sometimes drastically. The verdant rural landscapes, while serene and picturesque, often tell a different story—a story of medical deprivation. The sophisticated hospitals become scarce, and the omnipresent clinics of the cities are replaced with sporadic healthcare centres, often ill-equipped to handle complex cases.

This urban-centric trend isn't an accidental development. Modern medicine's evolution, fuelled by technological advancements, demands robust infrastructure and facilities. These are naturally found in abundance in urban regions. Add to that the allure of a metropolitan lifestyle, complete with its cosmopolitan charm, educational hubs, and myriad entertainment options. For the modern doctor, the city often proves irresistible, both as a workplace and a home.

But here's the rub. While the skyscrapers reach for the sky in the cities, a significant chunk of India's heart beats in its villages and smaller towns. For them, the journey to a specialist, especially a cardiologist, isn't just a matter of hailing a cab. It involves planning, sometimes days of travel, and not to mention, the associated costs. The strain is not just physical but financial as well. Insurance, though gaining traction, isn't universal. Many find the premiums daunting, making comprehensive healthcare a distant dream.

In contrast, the western model, despite its delays, offers a structured, albeit bureaucratic, approach. Patients there might need to jump through several procedural hoops, starting with a visit to a general practitioner, followed by referrals, before they can consult a specialist. But at its core, the system aims to be inclusive, ensuring everyone, rich or poor, has a shot at quality healthcare.

So, where does India's solution lie?

The first glimmers of hope are already visible. Recognising the health care chasm between urban and rural sectors, many hospitals have initiated outreach programmes. They're venturing into rural territories, setting up satellite centres, and even organising free medical camps. While these endeavours have brought solace to many, they're akin to a drop in the vast ocean of India's health care needs.

A more concerted effort is required, one that involves both the private and public sectors. Government intervention is pivotal. By offering subsidies for complex treatments, especially in fields like cardiovascular care, the financial load on patients can be eased significantly. But why stop there? The affluent strata of society, including successful entrepreneurs, celebrities, and even politicians, can be roped in to establish health care foundations. These entities, driven by philanthropy, can channel funds to ensure that treatments aren't exclusive to just the well-heeled.

Another avenue for exploration is infrastructure. India needs to amplify its focus on strengthening its health care backbone. This goes beyond just building hospitals. It involves equipping them with cutting-edge technology, ensuring they're staffed with skilled personnel, and perhaps most importantly, making them accessible. A villager needing cardiac care shouldn't view cities as the only refuge. He should find similar, if not identical, facilities closer to home.

Cardiovascular care, with its intricate procedures and reliance on advanced equipment, stands as a testament to India's health care journey. On one hand, it's a symbol of the country's medical prowess, offering treatments that rival, if not surpass, global standards. On the other, it's a reminder of the distance India needs to traverse to make these treatments universally accessible.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era in health care, the roadmap is clear. It's one that demands investment - in technology, in infrastructure, and in people. With collaborative efforts and a unified vision, India can ensure that its heart, whether pulsating in a bustling city or a tranquil village, remains healthy and cared for. After all, at the core of India's progress lies the well-being of its people.

Furthermore, it's crucial to consider the role of education and awareness in this grand health care narrative. Often, individuals in remote areas are unaware of the advancements in medical treatments available to them, even if they are just a few miles away. By initiating community awareness programmes, especially in the domain of cardiovascular health, we can ensure that people are not only aware of potential health risks but are also equipped with the knowledge of where and how to seek timely intervention.

Digital technology, too, has a significant role to play. Telemedicine, a concept that has gained traction globally, can be a game-changer for India. By leveraging digital platforms, cardiologists from urban centres can offer consultations to patients in far-flung regions, eliminating the need for them to travel unless essential. This digital bridge can save precious time, especially in emergencies, ensuring that quality advice is just a click away.

Moreover, integrating traditional Indian medical wisdom with contemporary practises can offer holistic care solutions. Traditional practises, prevalent in many rural areas, when combined judiciously with modern medicine, can lead to more comprehensive, patient-centric care.

In essence, while building physical infrastructure and facilities is vital, weaving the fabric of trust, awareness, and accessibility through digital platforms and education is equally, if not more, essential. It's about creating a system where every Indian, irrespective of their geographical or economic status, feels cared for and included in our health care journey.

This article is authored by Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant, cardiovascular and aortic surgeon and surgical lead, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

