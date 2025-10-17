Exam anxiety and students’ mental health

For millions of students across India, the word “exam” instantly triggers a mix of emotions — nervousness, restlessness, even fear. In classrooms, coaching centres and homes, anxiety levels tend to rise as exam dates inch closer. Parents notice familiar symptoms: Stomach aches, headaches, loss of sleep, irritability or sudden silence. Teachers, too, find once-confident students turning unsure of themselves. Exam stress(Unsplash)

Examinations, after all, are not just about academic evaluation. They are emotional events that test a student’s confidence, resilience and ability to perform under pressure. And while a little nervousness before an important test is natural — what psychologists call “eustress,” or positive stress — it becomes harmful when it starts to affect health, concentration and performance. Recognising the signs early and addressing them with empathy is key to preventing a short phase of nervousness from turning into long-term anxiety.

Exam stress rarely appears overnight. It builds up gradually, often starting with small behavioural changes — avoiding study discussions, getting distracted easily, or showing frustration over small things. When left unchecked, this can escalate to panic attacks, fatigue, and even physical symptoms like nausea and chest tightness.

The first step to helping children is to encourage open communication. Students must feel safe to talk about their fears without being judged or belittled. Parents and teachers often unknowingly dismiss such conversations with remarks like “Everyone feels nervous, it’s normal,” but for a student struggling with anxiety, these fears are very real. Listening patiently, validating their feelings and helping them identify the triggers can make a big difference.

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to manage anxiety is to begin preparing early. Procrastination is the enemy of calm. When students study consistently over a period of time, they feel more in control and less pressured. A clear study plan, divided into manageable chunks with dedicated time for revision, can transform how students approach exams. Having a timetable that includes both study and relaxation allows the mind to process information better. It also removes the last-minute rush that often fuels panic. Starting early helps students see their preparation as a journey rather than a sprint.

As exams approach, the first thing most students drop is sports or outdoor activity. Ironically, this is when physical exercise becomes most essential. A brisk walk, cycling, yoga, or any aerobic exercise for even 30 minutes a day can release endorphins — the body’s natural stress-relievers — and improve focus and memory. Exercise doesn’t just help the body; it rejuvenates the brain. Encouraging students to maintain a light exercise routine during exams improves both energy and mental clarity, helping them stay sharp and composed during long study hours.

Fear often comes from the unknown. Mock tests can turn that fear into familiarity. Simulating an exam-like environment — timing the paper, avoiding distractions, reviewing mistakes — helps students feel prepared for the real thing. It also improves time management and reduces the likelihood of careless errors. Each mock test builds confidence. Students learn to pace themselves, identify weak areas, and develop a realistic sense of timing. The more familiar the exam setting feels, the less intimidating it becomes.

One of the most overlooked sources of exam stress is comparison. In classrooms, group chats and family gatherings, students are constantly reminded of how others are performing. The result is a loss of self-confidence and an obsession with perfection. It’s crucial to remind students that learning is not a race. Every individual has a different pace, learning style and ability. Focusing on personal progress rather than competing with others helps protect self-esteem. Comparison, as they say, is the thief of joy — and in exams, it often robs students of peace of mind.

Mistakes and setbacks are part of the learning process. Students should be taught to view them not as failures but as opportunities for growth. This is what psychologists call a growth mindset — the belief that intelligence and skills can be developed through effort, persistence and feedback. When students realise that one bad grade doesn’t define their potential, they become more resilient. Parents and teachers can reinforce this by praising effort rather than just outcomes. Statements like “You worked really hard on that chapter” or “I’m proud of how you managed your time” motivate students far more than just celebrating top scores.

In a system obsessed with marks, it’s easy for students to lose sight of the bigger picture. Encouraging them to focus on the process — studying with concentration, managing time well, staying consistent — rather than the result can reduce anxiety significantly. The moment the mind shifts from “I have to score this much” to “I have to do my best,” performance improves naturally. Worrying about results drains mental energy; channelling that energy into preparation builds confidence.

Much of exam anxiety comes from the stories students tell themselves. Negative self-talk — thoughts like “I’ll never remember this,” or “Everyone else is smarter” — can erode confidence. Replacing these with affirmations such as “I’m improving every day” or “I’m doing my best” can reframe how students perceive challenges. Positive visualisation helps too. Taking a few minutes each day to imagine walking into the exam hall calmly and completing the paper successfully can train the mind to stay relaxed under pressure. Many high-achieving students struggle not because of a lack of ability, but because of perfectionism. The belief that only flawless performance is acceptable creates crippling fear of failure. It’s important to remember that excellence and perfection are not the same. Excellence is about giving your best with sincerity; perfection is about unrealistic expectations. When students accept that mistakes are part of progress, they begin to enjoy learning instead of fearing it.

Despite best efforts, some students may continue to experience extreme stress — frequent panic attacks, sleeplessness, or an inability to concentrate. In such cases, it’s important to seek professional help. School counsellors and psychologists can teach coping techniques, breathing exercises, and time management strategies tailored to each student’s needs. Ignoring chronic anxiety can lead to deeper problems such as burnout, low self-esteem, or avoidance behaviour. Seeking help early ensures that stress does not snowball into something larger. In the rush to score well, students often neglect basic self-care. Adequate sleep, nutritious meals, and mindful breaks are essential to maintain mental balance. Parents can help by ensuring that children eat well, stay hydrated and take short breaks between study sessions. Breathing exercises and meditation, even for a few minutes a day, can help calm the nervous system. And yes, consistent sleep — not late-night cramming — is the real secret weapon for memory retention.

Unchecked exam stress can eventually evolve into performance anxiety that follows students into adulthood. The goal, therefore, should not be to eliminate stress entirely but to teach healthy coping mechanisms early in life. Helping children understand that exams are merely a way to test preparation — not intelligence or worth — can transform how they see themselves and their studies. When approached with balance, discipline, and empathy, exams stop being a nightmare and start becoming an opportunity for growth. As parents and educators, our task is not to shield children from challenges, but to equip them with the emotional tools to face them with confidence and calm. Because in the end, it’s not the score that defines a student — it’s how they learn, adapt and rise again, one exam at a time.

