Next chapter of digital health in India

Digital health in India is often perceived as a question of access and adoption. India’s health-tech usage is believed to be in a primitive stage and restricted by a lack of data and infrastructure. But recent studies challenge this notion, revealing the true scope for health-tech advancement in India. Health (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BCG’s latest research suggests that a significantly higher number of urban, digitally connected Indians (71%) have used at least one digital health intervention as compared to the global average (55%).

A growing number of urban Indians use fitness apps, wearable health trackers and other AI-supported solutions to track steps, calories and sleep patterns. There is no doubt that Indian consumers are primed to explore the full potential of health-tech. The question is, how effectively will this technology enable them to make healthier choices?

Let’s consider the case of nutrition. BCG’s recent report shows that most Indian respondents consider fruits, vegetables, and high-fibre foods as healthy, but very few categorise artificial sweeteners, high-sodium foods, trans fats and ultra-processed foods as harmful. Thus, people are likely to include healthy food options in their diet, but may not know what they should actively avoid.

What this really means is that information alone is not enough to make better health decisions. Although most digital health devices capture metrics, they may not provide the clarity or direction to interpret the numbers. As a result, while consumers measure more aspects of wellness today than ever before, they often lack the knowledge to put this data into practice. In order to take the right step, they need trusted guidance. Can this gap be the focal point of the next wave of health-tech?

With health-tech adoption on the rise, it’s time to help Indian consumers act on the information they receive. The goal must be reframed, from health awareness to health literacy, so that people are empowered to optimise wellbeing and prevent potential health issues. As health-tech evolves, prevention itself must be reimagined.

Traditionally, preventive health has relied on episodic interventions: Annual check-ups, periodic screenings and need-based medical consults. But meaningful health improvement requires a lasting change in behaviour. Health science suggests ‘micro-prevention’ which sees daily practice rather than isolated events as a more sustainable way to manage health. Micro-prevention relies on small, timely interventions throughout the day: a nudge to choose a more nutritious snack option, notifications to hydrate at regular intervals, or alerts to take short, periodic walks to balance sedentary work-life. For example, a person with borderline hypertension receiving daily sodium alerts or post-meal walking reminders may see more positive changes in their health than someone who only reviews annual lab results. Applied consistently, these small interventions make healthy behaviour more achievable and bridge the gap between intention and action.

The key is to convey these cues in personalised and intuitive ways that are easy to follow.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a pivotal role in making micro-prevention a part of everyday life. This is especially true in a market as active as India: a BCG survey of urban, digitally engaged Indians found that roughly one in four people use some form of AI-enabled health tool, and about one in three use wearables and trackers. These AI tools have the potential to transform passive tracking into proactive management. Through regular reminders, milestone reinforcement, and social rewards, they can help consistent rituals grow into sustainable habits. Activity logs can inform tailored fitness recommendations. Tools that analyse REM sleep may be used to improve sleep hygiene. Prompts delivered at the right moment can motivate people to make smarter choices and reduce their health risks.

AI, if implemented responsibly, may also act as a catalyst to strengthen the clinician–patient relationship. Personalised health devices can be useful companions for patients and families, helping to interpret symptoms, learn when to reach out to a doctor, and facilitate more meaningful conversations with health care practitioners.

It is evident that wellbeing and longevity are a priority for urban Indians. The next chapter of digital health, thus, calls for a shift from sharing information to shaping outcomes that matter.

This transition will require thoughtful design and mindful implementation. Innovators need to focus on actionable interpretation alongside reliable data streams. Investors must assess platforms by their ability to influence long-term habits rather than simply to expand the user base. Policymakers should ensure that digital health guidance remains safe, ethical, and inclusive.

We’ve reached a defining moment in India’s consumer health-tech journey. Technology must now transcend numbers, to guide choices, reinforce positive habits and empower people to actively participate in their own wellbeing.

This article is authored by Parul Bajaj, India Leader, Marketing, Sales and Pricing Practice, BCG.