Technology’s role in mental wellbeing of children in India

In India, conversations on mental health are finally moving from the margins to the mainstream. Challenges such as anxiety, depression, exam-related stress, bullying, digital addiction, and trauma are no longer seen as problems restricted to cities —they affect children across rural villages. Anxiety, depression, exam stress, bullying, digital addiction, and trauma now affect children across rural and urban areas alike. Childhood, a critical stage for emotional, cognitive and social development, is under strain. Estimates suggest that India faces a treatment gap in mental health ranging from 70% to 92%, and for children, especially those in rural and underserved areas, this gap is even more alarming. Mental health(Image by Freepik)

Amidst these challenges, technology has emerged as a game-changer. Tele-counselling, online therapy platforms, and government initiatives such as Tele MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) are breaking barriers to access and bringing care closer to children who need it most.

With nearly 45% internet penetration and 80% mobile ownership, families no longer need to travel long distances to urban health centres for consultations. Therapy sessions can be conducted from the comfort of a child’s home, creating a relaxed and familiar environment. Parents can schedule sessions around school hours, reducing absenteeism and stress.

The Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for this transformation. School closures and disrupted in-person services pushed families towards online therapy. The convenience of connecting with therapists through a video call, without long commutes or waiting periods, has now become an enduring preference for many families. From private platforms like Wellness Hub to Tele MANAS, India is quietly witnessing a digital revolution in child mental health care. Today, digital mental health is not just an alternative but an enduring solution that complements traditional systems.

One of the strongest advantages of online therapy is to provide personalised care. Virtual platforms allow therapists to design therapy plans tailored to a child’s strengths, challenges, and interests. For example:

Integrated assessment tools enable therapists to evaluate a child’s cognitive, emotional, and social abilities.

Creative approaches, such as storytelling, art, or gamified exercises engage children effectively.

Flexible therapy plans adapt to each child’s evolving needs, replacing the ineffective “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Mental health has long been stigmatised in India, often leading parents to overlook or downplay their children’s emotional struggles. Families increasingly understand the value of early intervention for issues such as anxiety, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, and emotional regulation challenges. Online platforms facilitate this through therapies tailored to children, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) to address negative thought patterns. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques for stress management and Emotional regulation strategies to help children. The privacy and comfort of home-based sessions reduce the stigma associated with mental health consultations.

Tele-counselling ensures that children in remote villages can connect with urban specialists. Its inclusive design enables:

Sessions in local languages, enhancing cultural relevance and comfort.

Various communication modes—video, audio, or chat—allowing families to choose what works best.

Support for special needs and learning disabilities.

Tele MANAS provides a 24/7 helpline in 20 Indian languages. As of 2024, it has handled over 1.4 million calls, providing counselling, psychiatric consultations, and referrals, including support for parents and caregivers of children with developmental disorders.

Despite promising advances, the significant challenges are:

Uneven internet access: Internet penetration is uneven, particularly in rural areas, and girls face a gender gap in digital access.

Digital literacy barriers: Many parents and caregivers are unfamiliar with online platforms, necessitating capacity-building initiatives.

Quality assurance: Not all online counsellors are adequately trained or certified. Accreditation and monitoring are essential to ensure safe and effective therapy.

Privacy risks: Children’s mental health information is highly sensitive, requiring robust safeguards in line with legal provisions such as the Mental Healthcare Act (2017).

India has vast potential to expand tele-counselling. Key opportunities include:

Use telepresence technology to offer regular mental health support in schools, especially in rural regions.

AI and virtual reality can create safe, engaging, and personalised therapeutic experiences.

Initiatives such as ChildFund India’s collaboration with CIP, Ranchi, combine community-level interventions with digital platforms to create holistic support systems.

Every child in India deserves access to mental health care as a fundamental right, not a privilege. Tele-counselling and online therapy offer a powerful pathway toward this goal by bridging distances, reducing stigma, and making therapy engaging and accessible.

For children, this translates into early intervention, personalised support, and improved emotional well-being. For parents, it brings flexibility, peace of mind, and an active role in their child’s growth. For the nation, it represents a crucial step toward closing the vast treatment gap in mental health services and equitable wellbeing

The challenge now lies in ensuring inclusivity, quality, and accountability while strengthening partnerships across government, private providers, and civil society. It must complement schools, families, community workers, and traditional health systems. Implemented thoughtfully, ethically, and inclusively, digital mental health care can transform the future for India’s children--helping them thrive emotionally and socially.

This article is authored by Pratibha Pandey, senior specialist, Health and Shrabanti Sen, director, Strategy, Innovation, Learning, Knowledge, ChildFund India.