The silent threat of iron deficiency in children

If you’ve noticed your child aged five-and-above avoiding play and sports, not focussing on a given task at hand or constantly complaining of low energy, chances are that he/she is suffering from Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA). IDA is becoming more common in children today because of nutritional deficiencies caused by low intake of iron, B12 and folate-rich foods like leafy greens, red meat, nuts, seeds and legumes. Only worried mothers know how difficult it is to make their children healthy. According to a member of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram programme, the number of anaemia cases is often higher in girls. (HT File)

If only children knew why. Iron is not only essential for their physical growth, but also for their cognitive development, overall well-being and stamina because it is this mineral that transports oxygen through the body and builds immunity. Ignoring these symptoms can have a serious impact on growing children, making the early detection of an iron deficiency and timely intervention in the form of supplements, crucial.

The earliest signs of low iron show up in a child long before parents recognise there is a medical issue. Children may struggle to concentrate, forget their lessons easily, or seem mentally absent during homework and dropping grades. You may also notice no enthusiasm for sports, instant fatigue during any form of exercise and recurring headaches. Physical signs like pale skin, brittle nails, and increased hair fall are also common tell-tales. This happens because iron supports the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin that help with memory, learning and emotional regulation. Further aggravating this issue is today’s nuclear family lifestyle that can unintentionally widen nutritional gaps - meals are quicker and routines tighter leaving many children skipping iron-rich traditional foods. For pre-teen girls approaching puberty, the risk increases further as iron demands rise sharply. A correct paediatric evaluation at this stage ensures accurate testing and the right supplementation plan.

These days, long school hours, extracurricular routines and busy family schedules might leave kids feeling exhausted all the time. Parents may assume that a packed day might be causing irritability and tiredness in kids. While sometimes that might be true, most times the body is sending out low-iron signals. Children have higher iron requirements, and frequent growth spurts deplete iron rapidly. Picky eaters are at an even higher risk. For active children who are constantly on the move, popping in a convenient, child-friendly iron supplement becomes essential as it ensures they get what their bodies need, even on busy days.

If untreated over a long period of time, an iron deficiency can slowly affect a child’s overall development. Growth gets stunted and repeated infections become common due to weakened immunity. Severe, prolonged IDA can impact cognitive development too. Early awareness and immediate supplementation prevent long-term consequences and helps children regain their natural energy and confidence.

The good news is that an iron deficiency is reversible if diagnosed at the right time. A balanced diet, with leafy greens, lentils, eggs, beans, meat and Vitamin C–rich foods, helps improve iron absorption. However, since perfect meals aren’t always possible for working parents and busy kids, supplements become a superpower! One of the most convenient, easy and delicious iron supplement options for kids are sweet, chewable iron gummies that easy-to-consume.

When taken regularly, they help restore healthy iron and haemoglobin levels so children can learn better and play better. Catching the signs early can save your child months of discomfort and prevent small issues from turning into bigger health concerns.

This article is authored by Dr Sailesh Gupta, consultant paediatrician, Ashna/Arushi Children’s Hospital, Mumbai and former executive board member, Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP).