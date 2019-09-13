e-paper
1973 to 2019: The Journey of Global Foreign Exchange

While we often hear the terms ‘imported’ and ‘exported’ in daily conversations and news, we don’t realise that we engage in those activities equally often.

ht-school Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Global Foreign Exchange has evolved since the first economic crisis hit the world in 1970s. (Representative image)
Global Foreign Exchange has evolved since the first economic crisis hit the world in 1970s. (Representative image)
         

While we often hear the terms ‘imported’ and ‘exported’ in daily conversations and news, we don’t realise that we engage in those activities equally often. At the time of buying an imported item – or any item in your cupboard that reads ‘Made in (a foreign country)’ - we indirectly participate in an exchange of foreign currency. The foreign exchange phenomenon, which is the backbone of our globalised world economy today, has had a rich and dynamic history. Learn how it has evolved since the first economic crisis hit the world in 1970s.

 

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 20:55 IST

