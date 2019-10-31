e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

200 students mull over global issues

22 school teams take part in Khaitan MUN Thinkers’ Conclave.

ht-school Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhinav Malhotra, Nitesh Bajaj and Reeta Singh graced the event
Abhinav Malhotra, Nitesh Bajaj and Reeta Singh graced the event(HT)
         

Khaitan Public School, Sahibabad conducted the Khaitan MUN Thinkers’ Conclave in which over 200 students from 22 schools across India took part as delegates, reporters, photographers and caricaturists.

The purpose was to spark thought that leads to a positive change in the world. The participants gave impassioned speeches and shared radical ideas. They arrived at solutions to the problems of gender bias, flaws in the education system, the extent of freedom of speech and expression and political issues in the fictional Marvel universe.

Abhinav Malhotra and Nitesh Bajaj from the Rab Shukran Foundation were the guests of honour on the first day. Indirapuram Public School director Reeta Singh also graced the occasion. The students presented a Sufi musical compilation followed by a contemporary dance performance on the theme of self-acceptance called Swipe Right. The vice-chairman and the principal delivered inspiring speeches.

The Chef de Cabinet’s address conveyed the purpose of the conclave. In the gender and policy committee, citizens were divided into four groups and each group had to present a convincing pitch to create a gender charter for schools. In the committee on, Central Examination Systems and Reservation Policy, delegates talked about the advantages and disadvantages of reservation policies for the general and backward classes. In the committee, Comedy and Freedom of Speech and Expression, the delegates were put in a crisis situation and given the choice between signing or not signing a petition that would deter the arrest of comedians charged with making controversial statements.

In the closing ceremony at the end of day 2, the Rab Shukan team emphasised on the need to spread happiness. Dr Shishir Shrivastava, a parent representative who was the guest of honour, praised the endeavour in his blog. The vote of thanks was proposed by Rashi Ratan, head of delegate affairs.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:39 IST

tags
top news
Foreign Ministry rebuts Opposition on row over EU lawmakers’ Kashmir visit
Foreign Ministry rebuts Opposition on row over EU lawmakers’ Kashmir visit
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News