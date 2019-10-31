200 students mull over global issues

ht-school

Khaitan Public School, Sahibabad conducted the Khaitan MUN Thinkers’ Conclave in which over 200 students from 22 schools across India took part as delegates, reporters, photographers and caricaturists.

The purpose was to spark thought that leads to a positive change in the world. The participants gave impassioned speeches and shared radical ideas. They arrived at solutions to the problems of gender bias, flaws in the education system, the extent of freedom of speech and expression and political issues in the fictional Marvel universe.

Abhinav Malhotra and Nitesh Bajaj from the Rab Shukran Foundation were the guests of honour on the first day. Indirapuram Public School director Reeta Singh also graced the occasion. The students presented a Sufi musical compilation followed by a contemporary dance performance on the theme of self-acceptance called Swipe Right. The vice-chairman and the principal delivered inspiring speeches.

The Chef de Cabinet’s address conveyed the purpose of the conclave. In the gender and policy committee, citizens were divided into four groups and each group had to present a convincing pitch to create a gender charter for schools. In the committee on, Central Examination Systems and Reservation Policy, delegates talked about the advantages and disadvantages of reservation policies for the general and backward classes. In the committee, Comedy and Freedom of Speech and Expression, the delegates were put in a crisis situation and given the choice between signing or not signing a petition that would deter the arrest of comedians charged with making controversial statements.

In the closing ceremony at the end of day 2, the Rab Shukan team emphasised on the need to spread happiness. Dr Shishir Shrivastava, a parent representative who was the guest of honour, praised the endeavour in his blog. The vote of thanks was proposed by Rashi Ratan, head of delegate affairs.

