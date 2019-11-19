A look at ISIS and where it really stands
The death of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, leader of ISIS, marked yet another chapter in the history of the group designated by the UN as a terrorist organization.ht-school Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
When Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the former head of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ended his life late last month, it marked yet another chapter in the history of the group designated by the UN as a terrorist organization. How much power does it really wield today? Here’s a snapshot of ISIS’ tumultuous history and where it stands today.
