Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you inform/ educate them about the changing scenarios?





The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government. Naturally, such challenges in the society bring in lots of dynamism on the political front as all political entities try to gain advantage from the current scenario. The proliferation of social media over the last decade has also ushered in a monumental challenge of fake news. Thus, it becomes pertinent for all, including students, to be aware of the happenings across the country, while also guarding yourself against fake news. Established newspapers, magazines and TV news channels come across as trusted sources of information.





How do you motivate students to be ‘Green Citizens’?





Environmental sustenance is truly the need of the hour for the world. Growth and development have to go hand in hand with maintaining a healthy environment, not at the cost of it. So students have to be sensitised about the related issues to ensure that they lead by examples and lead from the front as future leaders of the society. Besides organising events like Van Mahotsava and celebrating Earth Day, we integrate environmental consciousness as part of our integrated curriculum. This goes a long way in understanding the aspect of environmental sustenance holistically and nurturing “Green Citizens’





PM Narendra Modi, in his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha speech, repeatedly motivates students by saying that they shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you say the same to your students?





I very strongly believe that the rapidly evolving world makes it important for us to groom our students into lifelong learners. Providing students with a conducive, fun-filled learning environment and fostering inquisitiveness are the cornerstones of our curriculum and pedagogy which inculcates a love for learning in the students at our school. Besides academic excellence, nurturing life skills and soft skills remain a key focus area for us. I encourage students to strive for academic excellence and at the same time I also focus on development of essential life skills that are quintessential for success





Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?





Providing students with an environment that inculcates the love for learning being our key feature, we have a curriculum that promotes all-round development in kids. We take great pride in our latest technology driven curriculum, experiential learning, and child-centric teaching strategies. Here I must share that we have already been following all the key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020. We always strive to refine our pedagogy and elevate it to the next level. Keeping abreast with the latest technology, actively participating in seminars and other similar activities and a time-tested methodology of institutionalised teacher training are a few ways we keep pace with changing pedagogical trends.





How do you motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?





Sports and games have always been extremely important for the holistic development of students. Besides physical development, sports play a critical role in fostering virtues like striving for excellence, giving in one’s best even in adverse situations, inculcating a ‘never give up’ attitude, learning to take defeats in your stride and bouncing back with an indomitable will. Besides providing an exposure to varied kinds of sports and physical activities, I regularly talk to students about the stories of those sportsmen who have come up from very humble backgrounds and made it big. It really helps to have students in my school who have excelled in various international and national sports competitions. They serve as live, close-up examples for their peers to emulate!





Where do you see your students and your school 10 years from now?





I foresee them outshining their peers in their chosen fields and contributing to the development of the society as well as our nation. Ours is a progressive school with all our basics being correct, an extremely focused and dedicated faculty and a growth mind-set. I am sanguine that our school will grow from strength to strength and emerge as the most sought-after school of Delhi NCR.





Your profession has many challenges. What, in your opinion, is the toughest challenge?





The profession of mentoring students remains a challenging one given that the stakeholders have varying and ever-evolving expectations. Add to that changes in guidelines from the regulatory bodies, we sure have a tough task at hand. However, I believe that with a solid, passionate and dedicated team working cohesively with a positive attitude, all challenges are conquerable. My team has been my biggest source of strength and I am confident that we can counter all challenges.





Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?





I very strongly believe that there is no greater privilege than grooming the next generation. Teaching remains an extremely noble and satisfying profession. I would definitely be happy if my own children decide to make a mark for themselves in the field of education.





Are you still in touch with your teachers?





Yes, I am in touch with some of my school teachers who have inspired me to strive for my dreams and do well in what I believe in. It’s a blessing to remain connected with one’s mentors





Three inspiring words for your students?





Believe, Aspire and Achieve!





Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram