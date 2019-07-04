Arwachin Bharti marks International Yoga Day

About 800 people including 100 NCC cadets took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Senior Secondary School, Vivek Vihar.

Parents and local residents also took part in the event which was initiated by the Anubhuti Yoga Centre. The chief guest was Dr Urmila Sharma, principal, Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr. Sec. School, Vivek Vihar.

The guests of honour were Anurup Sharma, Abhinav Sharma and Sakshi Sharma. Navratan Aggarwal, Praveen Narang, Dr Hina Nandrajog, Dr Namita Joshi, Prafful Joshi, Vinod Yadav, Chakresh Kumar Aggarwal, Indresh Kumar Jain, Naresh Bansal, Narender Singh Tomer, Sanjay Goel, Ajay Goyal, Kashmir Singh, Jitender Singh Shunty, Vishvendra Kumar, Rajeev Kumar Aggarwal, Harish Singla, Kusum Lata, headmistress Saumya Anurup Sharma, academic advisor Satyaprakash Sharma and academic proctor Prabha Garg were also present.

Dr Urmila Sharma and Anurup Sharma had taken the initiative for the programme. Speakers emphasised that yoga is a scientific way of living. Also present at the event were Kalpana Sahani and Darpunde DK. Sahani had joined NCC in 1987 and is a national Kabaddi player. Darpunde joined Indian Army in 1995 and specialises in sports injuries and management.

In her address, the chief guest highlighted the importance of yoga and its health benefits. School director Anurup Sharma said people who practise yoga don’t require much medication and can avoid several illnesses to a great extent. He said everyone must find time to practice yoga. Saumya Anurup Sharma and Prabha Garg said yoga can help students feel energetic all the time.

Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony

Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, celebrated its annual prize distribution ceremony for the middle and secondary department. The chief guest was Vidha Lal, a Kathak exponent. The event was also graced by school chairman LR Channa and secretary manager SK Bhattacharya. The programme began with the lamp lighting ceremony and invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The ceremony commended the efforts of the achievers. The chief guest congratulated the students and motivated them to continue to strive for excellence. The annual report highlighted the achievements of the school and applauded the efforts of students and teachers. The cultural events displayed the talent of students. The ballet, dance recitals and orchestra performance were a treat. The effort and talent of the students left the parents spellbound.

Promises To Make Earth A Brilliant Planet

CSKM Public School, Chattarpur, celebrated Earth Day to make students understand the problems the planet is facing and ways to protect it.

The students discussed things they can do to make the Earth a better place, coming up with a lot of excellent ideas. They said they would urge their friends and family members to switch off all non-essential lights for an hour during Earth Hour. The eco club student members coined slogans and made posters and charts which were put up on the campus. A candle light dinner was organised to stress on protecting the environment.

Principal Dr S S Jaiman appreciated the efforts made by students and teachers. The students enjoyed the activities and they got a better understanding of issues. The school switched all of our lights off for one hour and used candles instead to save electricity and energy. Students also recycled things. They took pledges to look after the planet.

Earth Day

New Green Fields School, Alaknanda, celebrated Earth Day to raise awareness about ozone depletion and global warming.

Both junior and senior wings conducted special assemblies. Students “personified” the earth of 1970 and 2019. They conveyed messages on protecting the earth. They were sensitised about taking care of the planet. Emphasis was laid on the 3R’s: Reduce, reuse and recycle. They also discussed renewable energy sources such as solar energy. Children raised awareness about the extinction of millions of species. They also highlighted the need to build and activate a global movement that embraces nature and its values. Individual actions to wage a war against pollution, to appreciate and preserve bio-diversity were also brought to the fore. Students also participated in activities of making bookmark, badges and posters. Poetry writing and recitation competitions were organised with “Nature” as their theme. The Earth Day celebrations were a small step towards saving Mother Earth.

Founder’s Day

Adarsh World School, Bali Nagar, celebrated its 11th Foundation Day with enthusiasm, fun and frolic.

The celebrations started with the school choir’s medley of songs. Students from both junior and senior departments presented a cultural show which was applauded by everyone. Principal Savita Sharma congratulated the staff and students for the commitment and dedication all these years. Teachers and students distributed langar. The event concluded with the thought: “May the school achieve greater heights in the coming years.”

Be the Change

The eco-conscious students of Delhi Public School, Sector-45 Gurugram, took part in thoughtful, hands-on activities during Earth Week.

The students watched short videos and discussed green steps we can take to protect the Earth. It was inspirational to see children guiding parents through role plays and songs which gave the message of eco-friendly behaviour. Saplings were also distributed as a part of the school’s effort to connect the little ones to Nature. Students used colours to create awareness about endangered species. The result was a vibrant collage on the theme “World is for Everyone.” The parents lauded the efforts of the school in keeping the students committed to making eco-friendly choices.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:28 IST