e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Aster Public students visit planetarium

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband, presented a science exhibition. Primary class students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning science concepts.

ht-school Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Visit to Nehru Planetarium

“Exploring the universe is more exciting than any other form of entertainment.” This was experienced by students of Aster Public School, Greater Noida at the Nehru Planetarium, New Delhi.

The students of Class 6, 7 and 8 attended a workshop on exoplanets conducted by the Astronomical Society of India in collaboration with Harper Collins Publishers. The workshop was conducted in the sky-dome theatre of the planetarium under the stars. It included discussions about the exciting field of extra solar planet research and some interesting extrasolar planets discovered so far. To make students understand exoplanets, the International Astronomical Union is conducting a worldwide contest for naming exoplanets in which students get to submit choices for naming one star and its planet. The star HD86081 with its lone planet HD 86081 discovered so far is the star allotted for Indian students to name. The students also watched a special show after the workshop. It featured information about planets, constellations, and Chandrayaan-2. It was an enlightening trip that set many young minds aspiring to take up astronomy as a subject and learn more about outer space.

Science Exhibition

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband, presented a science exhibition. Primary class students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning science concepts.

The objective was not only to inculcate a scientific attitude and research mindedness but also creating interesting teaching aids. The science teachers of Class 4 and 5 chose topics from science books and guided students in putting up a wonderful exhibition. Students made still models, working models, charts and posters. They chose topics of basic science such as rainwater harvesting, types of houses, trolley, life cycle of butterfly and water cycle. The vice principal also visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of students. She also asked students questions about scientific concepts. All the students were encouraged to develop scientific attitude, research mindedness, analytical and critical thinking.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 15:43 IST

tags
top news
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News