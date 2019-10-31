Aster Public students visit planetarium

ht-school

Visit to Nehru Planetarium

“Exploring the universe is more exciting than any other form of entertainment.” This was experienced by students of Aster Public School, Greater Noida at the Nehru Planetarium, New Delhi.

The students of Class 6, 7 and 8 attended a workshop on exoplanets conducted by the Astronomical Society of India in collaboration with Harper Collins Publishers. The workshop was conducted in the sky-dome theatre of the planetarium under the stars. It included discussions about the exciting field of extra solar planet research and some interesting extrasolar planets discovered so far. To make students understand exoplanets, the International Astronomical Union is conducting a worldwide contest for naming exoplanets in which students get to submit choices for naming one star and its planet. The star HD86081 with its lone planet HD 86081 discovered so far is the star allotted for Indian students to name. The students also watched a special show after the workshop. It featured information about planets, constellations, and Chandrayaan-2. It was an enlightening trip that set many young minds aspiring to take up astronomy as a subject and learn more about outer space.

Science Exhibition

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband, presented a science exhibition. Primary class students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning science concepts.

The objective was not only to inculcate a scientific attitude and research mindedness but also creating interesting teaching aids. The science teachers of Class 4 and 5 chose topics from science books and guided students in putting up a wonderful exhibition. Students made still models, working models, charts and posters. They chose topics of basic science such as rainwater harvesting, types of houses, trolley, life cycle of butterfly and water cycle. The vice principal also visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of students. She also asked students questions about scientific concepts. All the students were encouraged to develop scientific attitude, research mindedness, analytical and critical thinking.

