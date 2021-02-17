Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles

All of us have heard of Aurora Borialis, a unique natural phenomenon characterised by brightly coloured light seen in the night sky occassionally. This natural process is visible near the North and South Poles. In the North Pole it is known as Auroa Borialis or or the Northern lights and in the South Pole it is referred to as Aurora Austrialis or the Southern lights. Green is the most predominant auroral colour whereas blue, purple, red yellow and pink are rare.

