e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Authorities on alert as Mont Blanc glacier is in danger of collapse

Italian authorities have closed off roads and evacuated homes after experts warned that a portion of a glacier of Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain, is at risk of collapse. Between the end of August and the beginning of September, the lower part of the glacier was sliding at a speed of 50-60cm per day. Read more about it

ht-school Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:33 IST
HTC
HTC
Representatives
Representatives(HT File)
         

Italian authorities have closed off roads and evacuated homes after experts warned that a portion of a glacier of Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain, is at risk of collapse. Between the end of August and the beginning of September, the lower part of the glacier was sliding at a speed of 50-60cm per day. Read more about it.

Hindustantimes

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:29 IST

tags
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Dawood IbrahimS JaishankarPune rainsMaharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEOnePlus 7TMoney Laundering CaseBard of Blood ReviewLaal KaptaanWorld Tourism DayPriyanka Chopra
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss