Authorities on alert as Mont Blanc glacier is in danger of collapse

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:33 IST

Italian authorities have closed off roads and evacuated homes after experts warned that a portion of a glacier of Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain, is at risk of collapse. Between the end of August and the beginning of September, the lower part of the glacier was sliding at a speed of 50-60cm per day. Read more about it.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:29 IST