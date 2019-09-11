Deforestation in Amazon: Urgent steps needed

ht-school

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:57 IST

The deforestation in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, has become a very serious issue. Immolation is just one of the dangers as this region, which is spread over nine countries, faces even more serious threats from crop and livestock farming, illegal logging, mining and land occupations. According to WWF estimates, 27% of the Amazon biome will be without trees by 2030 if the current rate of deforestation continues and urgent steps are not taken immediately . Read more about serious threats it is facing .

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:56 IST