Delhi school events: Conclave on endangered animals at DHS Rohini

ht-school

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:06 IST

Delhi Heritage School (DHS), Sector 22, Rohini, organised a conclave on world’s endangered animals for the students of its middle school. Biodiversity boosts ecosystem productivity wherein each species, no matter how small, has an important role to play.

To mark the event, students participated in a mask-making activity to showcase endangered animals and the impact of their extinction on biodiversity. In addition, the students also understood the results of ecosystem imbalance on endangered species.

They created masks of endangered animals like tiger, African elephant, gorilla, polar bear etc. They wore their masks and gave a brief description to create awareness that these animals are on the verge of extinction and need our help. Students discussed about causes and consequences behind this global issue.

A PowerPoint presentation showing the importance of ecological balance and food chain was also prepared by students. They also watched an interesting documentary on Antarctic seals.

The students prepared a virtual collage of endangered animals. School head Vibha Gupta appreciated the initiative of the students and teachers and encouraged the students to hold more such activities to create awareness about such important environmental issues.

DPS, Gurugram, organises virtual investiture ceremony

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 45, Gurugram, conducted the virtual investiture ceremony for the vice-student council and later released it on YouTube. The event began with the display of the scroll of the school’s vision and motto, encapsulating the spirit of ‘services before self’. It was followed by an art exhibition led by the fine arts students of Class 11. In her speech, school director-principal Aditi Misra hailed the post-holders of the vice student council. She expressed her gratitude to the parents for their support. The students presented Samyukti Se Shakti, an amalgamation of Kathak, Odissi and contemporary dances, which emphasized the power of women.

It was followed by a medley titled ‘Prerna ke Strot’ composed and sung by the music secretaries. On that occasion, alumni Aayush Kumar and Poorva Gupta urged the students to be innovative, responsible, and embrace the new normal. The oath-taking ceremony began with senior school headmistress Arpna Gupta investing the house captains. Thereafter dean of student welfare Sapna Dhawan, vice principal Santvna Thadani invested the club secretaries and the cultural secretaries respectively.

Misra invested the co-scholastic secretaries and the vice head student council. The ceremony culminated with cice presidents Jyotika Malhotra and Shrey Kharbanda proposing the vote of thanks.

Virtual activities galore at RSSS, Vikaspuri

Ramakrishna Sr. Sec School (RSSS), Vikaspuri, are organising various activities even in virtual classes to hone the skills of its students. In those classes, students deliver speeches and enact on the observance of all-important days of the year. Gautam Arora, a student of Class 11, got an opportunity to deliver a speech on the topic ‘International Photography Day’ and elaborated on the history of photography. He then explained about many inventions related to the photography field. He spoke about the emergence of Nikon and Kodak companies. Gautam said that the International Photography Day has a unique aim --- that is to inspire photographers across the world. He encouraged all to pursue photography as a career or a hobby. He suggested the photographers to focus on important matters that are prevailing in the society.

Four teachers of DAVPS, Sreshtha Vihar, get awards

Celebrating the spirit of valour, positivity and selfless commitment, International Institute for Hotel Management (IIHM) acknowledged four teachers of DAV, Public School, Sreshtha Vihar during a virtual valiant ceremony. Those teachers were -- Ranjanan Varma, Simmi Khurana, Ritu Bembi and Harpreet Kaur. All four of them were recognised as Teachers Corona Warriors and conferred with awards. School teacher in-charge Suhasini Khushinder Nath congratulated all the winners.