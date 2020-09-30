Delhi school events: Free health and wellness camp at Gurugram School

ht-school

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:33 IST

In an initiative of giving back to the society in a meaningful way, Rotary Club Gurugram Pravahani under the leadership of its charter president Nirmal Yadav held a free health and wellness camp at CCA School, Sector 4, Gurugram. The camp was inaugurated by renowned doctor of Haryana government Dr. Lal Singh. Amid rise in stress and tension and many diseases during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, tests for blood grouping, thermal screening of body temperature, random blood sugar, weight, hypertension, blood pressure etc. were done at the camp. A bottle of juice and a packet of biscuits were given to each person who was screened. Over 60 people were screened. The camp, which started at 9 am, received a good response as local residents, all on-duty staff and maids turned up to get their check-ups done. They stood in a queue and waited for their turn patiently and got benefits from this camp. All visitors to the health checkup camp were provided free consultation and checkup along with health education in ayurveda and naturopathy. In addition, the Rotary Club members also spread awareness about the signs, symptoms and early detection of the diseases, particularly in view of the pandemic. People were also advised to take required precautions on their health concerns, include nutritious food in their diet, stay active and practice yoga. Inculcation of healthy habits and observing precautions for prevention of the Covid 19 were also reiterated. The Club members expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed their bit in making the drive extremely successful.

DAV Public School, East of Loni Road, conducts virtual investiture ceremony

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, DAV Public School, East of Loni Road, conducted its investiture ceremony on a virtual platform. The ceremony began with welcoming the gathering followed by the DAV Gaan. Thereafter the host announced the names of office bearers, starting from Primary section and moving to the House leadership and finally the school leadership. All of them were given their badges virtually. The elected leaders’ profiles were displayed on the screen. The head boy and the head girl delivered their speeches and then asked the student council members to take the oath. The new office bearers were all prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The ceremony was truly successful and even on the virtual platform one could feel the emotions behind the whole program. This beautiful and the first-of-its-kind event came to an end with the words of principal Sameeksha Sharma. The principal appreciated and congratulated all the new office bearers and asked them to extend a supporting hand for the smooth running of the school. The event concluded with Shanti Paath followed by a vote of thanks.

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, organises investiture ceremony

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, conducted its investiture ceremony on a virtual platform. During the event, the names of the new student council were announced amidst fanfare and gaiety in the presence of their parents. Right from the process of the online elections for which a unique electoral college had been formed to the online badge ceremony, each moment ignited a spark of excitement and responsibility among the students. The ceremony started with an extraordinary guard of honour by school’s NCC cadets, which invoked within everybody the value of duty and discipline. After seeking God’s blessings, the comperes invited Principal Anuradha Sharma for the welcome speech. When the announcement of the results was to be made, the heart throbs of every nominee increased as this victorious moment would always be etched in every elected student’s mind. The 40-member council led by the president then took the oath and pledged its allegiance to the high ideals of the school. A song was then presented by the school band to inspire and motivate the students. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no restraining of the exuberant Ryan spirits reflected in the coming together of every participant from the confines of their homes.

DPS, Sec 45, Gurugram organises wellness webinar

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector-45, Gurugram, organised the seventh edition of the wellness webinar series, ‘Let’s Talk’. Ideated by principal Aditi Misra, the webinar marked the efficacy and prowess of teachers, who became frontline warriors of imparting online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. These unsung heroes have held the edifice of education ensuring learning continuity by adapting to the ‘new normal’. The in-house panel of educators deliberated and shared their experiences in dealing with the pandemic and challenges faced by them while adapting to the new normal. The eight-member panel comprised senior mistresses of senior, middle and junior schools and primary wing --Nishi Dhanjal, Shaifali Bhatt, Purnima Raheja and Mridula Pattanath respectively – and art department HOD Madhumita Nandi, PGT history Leeza Dutta, physical education department mentor Paramvir Singh and dance department HOD Divay Dua. The principal moderated the session. The webinar started with Misra asking the panelists to describe their initial reactions to the pandemic-induced lockdown and their experiences in the last four months. The panelists spoke about the feeling of confusion, fear and disbelief caused in the initial days of the lockdown. Thereafter, they also shared their feelings of being disheartened when they were not able to go to school and interact with their students and colleagues. As much as the first part of the question addressed the adverse effects of the lockdown, the second part gave the discussion a positive undertone. The panelists spoke about gratitude, growth, progress and resilience to describe their experience of the last four months of the pandemic. This led the panel to ponder over how their journey has now made them innovate and adopt new norms of teaching and learning. Ms. Misra also shared her thoughts on the challenges she had to overcome during these unusual times. The panelists also discussed about tips for staying calm and dealing with the pandemic, and how to remain motivated as teachers during these tough times. Another interesting point of conversation arose when the teachers of physical education and art spoke about the different methods they had discovered to keep the children engaged, as the usual methods of teaching theory-centric subjects proved to be difficult in their case. The principal then initiated a conversation that discussed the changes in student-teacher and parent-teacher relationships. It was agreed by all that the bonds among the three communities have strengthened in the new normal. Finally, the panelists in their message to the school community urged them to stay strong, optimistic, connected and happy. The webinar culminated with a video featuring The Happiness Dance by the leadership team, which was an energizer for the audience.

Project Show

Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar organised the virtual Project Show, Rishton ki Mehak’. The occasion was graced by Sanjay Baniwal- the Director General of Police, Chandigarh as Chief Guest, Dr. Sarthak Tandon - Resident Oncologist, an alumnus of MJKPS, as Guest of Honour, school Chairman S. Surjit Singh, Vice Chairperson Rasna Singh and members of the PTA committee. The programme commenced with the soulful rendition of shabad followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. In her welcome address, the school Principal Rashmi Mehta applauded the indomitable spirit of the young Jai Kaurians in embracing the current situation without losing the sense of joy in their heart. Students paid obeisance to Lord Ganesha through Ganesh Vandana. The journey of online learning was presented through a PowerPoint presentation. The story dramatisations centered around revitalizing humanity as well as paying a warm tribute to parents for unconditional love and care for their children. The rhythmic tabla performance was riveting. It was followed by the traditional hymn ‘Sing Hosanna’. The Chief Guest in his address appreciated the strong value system the school upholds, which is the very foundation of any society. The guest of honour fondly recalled his time spent in school and laid emphasis upon making the best out of school life experiences. The Headmistress, Anuradha Babbar delivered the vote of thanks and culminated the programme with national anthem.