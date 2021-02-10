IND USA
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day

The students conveyed important lessons through their performances in the event and spread awareness that the pandemic has taught helped each one of us evolve.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST

The Millennium School, Sector 41, NOIDA, celebrated its annual day titled Abhuday — A New Sunrise, ’ which echoed the thought that every sunrise is a poem written on the earth with words of light, warmth, and love. A one-of-its-kind virtual extravaganza of talent and creativitty, that event was celebrated with great enthusiasm and high spirits. It was decided to conduct that event online to kindle the spirit of togetherness and to showcase the talent even during this Covid-19 pandemic to believe in the notion that come what may, the show must go on.

CBSE director (academics) Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, The Millennium Schools founder Shantanu Prakash and The Millennium Schools director Rita Kaul graced the event with their benign presence.

Vice principal Seema Gupta presented the school’s annual report highlighting the achievements of the students in academics, sports and extracurricular activities.

The students participated in the event and performed enthusiastically to convey important lessons to everyone and spread awareness that even a phase like this pandemic has taught us so much and helped each one of us to evolve. The students performed with great zeal and enthralled the audience. The astounding visual treat held the audience in awe.

Addressing the students, all the dignitaries appreciated the students’ determination and passion to overcome all the obstacles and emerge as victors to put up such an incredible show. They also discussed about the importance of online classes and the innovations it has taught.

Despite the event being conducted on an e-platform, cheerful students, encouraging parents and committed teachers made it a great event.

Their constant support kept everyone moving. The joy and excitement shared by all the stakeholders coming together through technology created a relaxed and looping moment.

Virtual reactions and comments kept flowing throughout the event. The celebration reached its crescendo when head girl Navya Gulati extended a vote of thanks to show gratitude and appreciation to all those who worked tirelessly to make this gala event a huge success.

The event echoed the message -- the sun of hope and happiness will rise again and we all must remember: “Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone’s day. Let the beauty of sunrise keep your heart warm.”

BBSBM, Mehrauli, organises Festival of Patriotism

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial (BBSBM) Sec. School, Mehrauli, organised an event titled Festival of Patriotism to evoke the feeling of patriotism in students who were decked in the colours of nation.

Making the most of the technology, this event, which was held virtually, taught us that even in this grave pandemic situation we are united.

The main highlights of the event were the roles played by our great leaders, informative and impressive speeches, and patriotic dances where the students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity and patriotism. A plethora of activities were conducted at all levels by the students who pledged to stand unite and strengthen the unity of their motherland. The event culminated with the motivational messages of our management committee members Inderpal Singh Oberoi, Amandeep Singh Grover, Ramandeep Singh Sadana and Brinder Singh Makol.

Principal Anju Amandeep Grover in her address highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of our freedom fighters and made the children realise that the future of our country lies in their hands. Coordinator Arnica Gupta encouraged the students to protect and enrich the heritage and ethos of our motherland.

The programme was compared by teacher Ritika Bal and the technical platform was supported by another teacher Indu Sabharwal.

Ryan International School, Gurugram, celebrates National Voter’s Day

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram celebrated the 11th National Voter’s Day (NVD) with great gusto. The day began with the Lord’s prayers and Bible reading. On that occasion, all teachers took pledge to cast their vote.

The NVD is celebrated all over the country every year since 2011 to mark the Foundation Day of Election Commission of India, which was established on January 25, 1950.

The main purpose behind celebrating the NVD is to encourage, facilitate and maximise the enrolment, especially for the new voters. This day is celebrated to spread awareness among the voters for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. We as a democracy elect our leader as per our choices. It is ,one of the most vital privileges we have got. Voting is one of the basic rights that every person exercises the attainment of an age of 18 years. But nowadays this right is not exercised by many people. The reason is the lack of interest in political activities being conducted throughout the country. People usually ignore to vote and consider the day as a mere holiday. If all the candidates contesting for the elections aren’t of their choices, they press the NOTA button.

To spread awareness, the government of India decided to spread awareness on this day. The main motto of celebrating the NVD was to spread the awareness among the youths and encourage them to participate in the development of the country. School principal Peeya Sharma urged the young learners to be the real role model.

The principal motivated and guided the young voters to cast their votes consciously and use their power to form a good government.

SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, conducts dance drama

SD Public School (SDPS), East Punjabi Bagh, conducted a dance drama wherein the students of Classes 6 and 8 mesmerised the viewers with their performances. This school is the place where its chairman Dayal Chand Garg, manager Gopal Krishan Gupta and principal Dr. Umesh Kumar Chhikara teach the lessons of life to the young students and guide them on the path of righteousness.

The students beautifully presented the bounty of nature, the anger of Mother Earth and the silence after the havoc. The students showed that the five inseparable elements can help a man flourish and at the same time they can be destructive..

The fire dance, symbolic of fearlessness and peace, was the highlight of the day. It has been rightly said in the Bhagwat Gita that the ignorance, arrogance and obstinacy of certain individuals have been at the root of the tragedies of history. Thus, Panchmahabhuta was symbolic of peace and tranquillity on one hand and death and destruction on the other.

During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
ht school

Sayed Haider Raza: One of India’s most celebrated artists

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST
One of the groundbreaking Indian painters of his generation, Sayed Haider Raza is known for rich and colourful abstracts in oil and acrylic, replete with icons of Indian cosmology as well as philosophy.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The students conveyed important lessons through their performances in the event and spread awareness that the pandemic has taught helped each one of us evolve.
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Covid made us better at handling adversity’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, talks about motivating students for taking up sports and more.
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
ht school

Allow schools to conduct Class 10, 12 exams: Mumbai principals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The Mumbai State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct class 10 and 12 exams between April and May 2021.
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Tiny tots of DPS, Chandigarh, get creative

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The students created masterpieces with pencil shavings.
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
ht school

Delhi: GD Goenka Public School takes all safety measures for reopening

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The school is following the guidelines of DoE and the health department as well as the established norms and SOPs for social distancing and sanitization.
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
ht school

Delhi school events: DPS organises inter-school English debate contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 13 prestigious schools from across Delhi-NCR
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
ht school

Mumbai school events: Students of NL Dalmia School exhibit creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The school organises a science, art and craft exhibition every year, named Nirmaan Exhibition, to encourage creativity and critical thinking.
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
ht school

Maharashtra: 60K kids still don’t have access to online learning

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Bharti Public School conducts inter-school competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The inter-school event, which comprised many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness.
HT’s Health and Science Editor Rhythma Kaul, top right, with the panelists (Clockwise from bottom right) Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Shashi Chadha, Manjula S. Basak, Anil Chhetri &amp; Jyoti Joshi Jain during the HT Dialogues meet on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Are we doing enough for kids with special needs amid Covid-19?

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Despite technological advance, learning gap, lack of social & play skills among CWSN a major issue of concern raised by the stakeholders.
Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with their accolades.
ht school

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 kids shine in badminton championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 PM IST
A sub-junior badminton championship was held at the Sports Complex, Sector 38 west, Chandigarh.
The students took part in a plethora of activities
ht school

Delhi school events: CCA School, Gurugram, conducts cultural programme with zeal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The students of Classes 8 and 9 danced to patriotic tunes and sang songs to mark the occasion.
BMC joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar and education committee chairperson Sandhya Joshi releasing the BMC Education Budget 2020-21 in Mumbai, on Wednesday. BHUSHAN KOYANDE/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: BMC allocates 2,945.78 cr for education in budget

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set aside 15.90 crore for supplying essential Covid-19 equipment like hand sanitisers, soap, etc., anticipating the re-opening of schools.
Students of Eastwood International showcasing their trophies and certificates.
ht school

Punjab school events: Eastwood International students bring laurels

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Students of the school participated in quiz, poetry and essay writing competitions.
