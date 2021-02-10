Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day

The Millennium School, Sector 41, NOIDA, celebrated its annual day titled Abhuday — A New Sunrise, ’ which echoed the thought that every sunrise is a poem written on the earth with words of light, warmth, and love. A one-of-its-kind virtual extravaganza of talent and creativitty, that event was celebrated with great enthusiasm and high spirits. It was decided to conduct that event online to kindle the spirit of togetherness and to showcase the talent even during this Covid-19 pandemic to believe in the notion that come what may, the show must go on.

CBSE director (academics) Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, The Millennium Schools founder Shantanu Prakash and The Millennium Schools director Rita Kaul graced the event with their benign presence.

Vice principal Seema Gupta presented the school’s annual report highlighting the achievements of the students in academics, sports and extracurricular activities.

The students participated in the event and performed enthusiastically to convey important lessons to everyone and spread awareness that even a phase like this pandemic has taught us so much and helped each one of us to evolve. The students performed with great zeal and enthralled the audience. The astounding visual treat held the audience in awe.

Addressing the students, all the dignitaries appreciated the students’ determination and passion to overcome all the obstacles and emerge as victors to put up such an incredible show. They also discussed about the importance of online classes and the innovations it has taught.

Despite the event being conducted on an e-platform, cheerful students, encouraging parents and committed teachers made it a great event.

Their constant support kept everyone moving. The joy and excitement shared by all the stakeholders coming together through technology created a relaxed and looping moment.

Virtual reactions and comments kept flowing throughout the event. The celebration reached its crescendo when head girl Navya Gulati extended a vote of thanks to show gratitude and appreciation to all those who worked tirelessly to make this gala event a huge success.

The event echoed the message -- the sun of hope and happiness will rise again and we all must remember: “Every sunrise is an invitation for us to arise and brighten someone’s day. Let the beauty of sunrise keep your heart warm.”

BBSBM, Mehrauli, organises Festival of Patriotism

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial (BBSBM) Sec. School, Mehrauli, organised an event titled Festival of Patriotism to evoke the feeling of patriotism in students who were decked in the colours of nation.

Making the most of the technology, this event, which was held virtually, taught us that even in this grave pandemic situation we are united.

The main highlights of the event were the roles played by our great leaders, informative and impressive speeches, and patriotic dances where the students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity and patriotism. A plethora of activities were conducted at all levels by the students who pledged to stand unite and strengthen the unity of their motherland. The event culminated with the motivational messages of our management committee members Inderpal Singh Oberoi, Amandeep Singh Grover, Ramandeep Singh Sadana and Brinder Singh Makol.

Principal Anju Amandeep Grover in her address highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of our freedom fighters and made the children realise that the future of our country lies in their hands. Coordinator Arnica Gupta encouraged the students to protect and enrich the heritage and ethos of our motherland.

The programme was compared by teacher Ritika Bal and the technical platform was supported by another teacher Indu Sabharwal.

Ryan International School, Gurugram, celebrates National Voter’s Day

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram celebrated the 11th National Voter’s Day (NVD) with great gusto. The day began with the Lord’s prayers and Bible reading. On that occasion, all teachers took pledge to cast their vote.

The NVD is celebrated all over the country every year since 2011 to mark the Foundation Day of Election Commission of India, which was established on January 25, 1950.

The main purpose behind celebrating the NVD is to encourage, facilitate and maximise the enrolment, especially for the new voters. This day is celebrated to spread awareness among the voters for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. We as a democracy elect our leader as per our choices. It is ,one of the most vital privileges we have got. Voting is one of the basic rights that every person exercises the attainment of an age of 18 years. But nowadays this right is not exercised by many people. The reason is the lack of interest in political activities being conducted throughout the country. People usually ignore to vote and consider the day as a mere holiday. If all the candidates contesting for the elections aren’t of their choices, they press the NOTA button.

To spread awareness, the government of India decided to spread awareness on this day. The main motto of celebrating the NVD was to spread the awareness among the youths and encourage them to participate in the development of the country. School principal Peeya Sharma urged the young learners to be the real role model.

The principal motivated and guided the young voters to cast their votes consciously and use their power to form a good government.

SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, conducts dance drama

SD Public School (SDPS), East Punjabi Bagh, conducted a dance drama wherein the students of Classes 6 and 8 mesmerised the viewers with their performances. This school is the place where its chairman Dayal Chand Garg, manager Gopal Krishan Gupta and principal Dr. Umesh Kumar Chhikara teach the lessons of life to the young students and guide them on the path of righteousness.

The students beautifully presented the bounty of nature, the anger of Mother Earth and the silence after the havoc. The students showed that the five inseparable elements can help a man flourish and at the same time they can be destructive..

The fire dance, symbolic of fearlessness and peace, was the highlight of the day. It has been rightly said in the Bhagwat Gita that the ignorance, arrogance and obstinacy of certain individuals have been at the root of the tragedies of history. Thus, Panchmahabhuta was symbolic of peace and tranquillity on one hand and death and destruction on the other.