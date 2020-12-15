Fitness Mantra: ‘I devised various exercises and drills to motivate myself’

ht-school

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:23 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the world in the last seven months. There is so much uncertainty and apprehension. With no vaccine or cure in sight, lockdown, work from home, restricted movement — all have resulted in a lot of unrest among people as their definition of normal and regular routines have changed.

There is no sign of life returning to the normal as we knew it before. Being a sportsman, my structured training has taken a big hit in these challenging times but I have kept myself motivated to achieve my ultimate goal of playing cricket for my country. My routine included at least 4-5 hours of training and play but due to restrictions I am confined to my home. To overcome the challenges, I thought of making the most of my time by focusing on my fitness. In addition to various strengthening, conditioning and core exercises, I have devised various other exercises and drills to try to replicate my routine.

We all need to understand that fitness must come first. I now truly believe in the saying, “A healthy body leads to a healthy mind”. In recent times, there has been an increase in the news related to increase in depression and anxiety cases and I believe that focus on fitness and thereby a healthy mind could be a way to overcome the same.

A regular and disciplined fitness regime has not only very much helped me keep a clear mind, stay fit and build my immunity but also helped me focus, concentrate and improve my academic performance. “Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind and spirit” Stay fit, Stay safe.