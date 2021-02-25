IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings
The term genetic engineering was first coined by Jack Williamson in his sci-fi Dragon's Island, published in 1951 (Representational Image). Unsplash
The term genetic engineering was first coined by Jack Williamson in his sci-fi Dragon's Island, published in 1951 (Representational Image). Unsplash
ht school

Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings

Genetic engineering modifies organisms by making artificial changes to their DNA.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST

Genetic engineering alters the genetic makeup of an organism recombination DNA (rDNA). rDNA refers to a genetic material formed by recombination. With the help of rDNA technique bacteria have been created that are capable of synthesising medically useful substances such as human insulin, growth hormone and Hepatitis B vaccine. Genes of plants have also been modified for insect protection, herbicide resistance, virus resistance, so on and so forth. One of the most talked about genetic engineering techniques in the 21st century is genetic editing. It may potentially help in gene therapy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
genetics gene editing genetically modified food items
Close
The term genetic engineering was first coined by Jack Williamson in his sci-fi Dragon's Island, published in 1951 (Representational Image). Unsplash
The term genetic engineering was first coined by Jack Williamson in his sci-fi Dragon's Island, published in 1951 (Representational Image). Unsplash
ht school

Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Genetic engineering modifies organisms by making artificial changes to their DNA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of Maharashtra prefer online exams over offline exams. RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO
Students of Maharashtra prefer online exams over offline exams. RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO
ht school

Hold summer exams only in online mode: Students to Mumbai University VC

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:43 PM IST
In a letter addressed to MU VC Suhas Pednekar, students of colleges affiliated to the university have their raised concerns about offline exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents complained several times against unreasonable fee hike in schools. Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo
Parents complained several times against unreasonable fee hike in schools. Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo
ht school

Maharashtra: Divisional fee panels to be formed this week

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The education department of the state is going to set up a committee in order to ensure that schools don't violate fee-related norms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rendering raw footage into the visual spectacle portrayed on screen took numerous hours of tech expertise, something which Lilavatibai Podar vouches its faculty possesses in spades.
Rendering raw footage into the visual spectacle portrayed on screen took numerous hours of tech expertise, something which Lilavatibai Podar vouches its faculty possesses in spades.
ht school

Mumbai school events: Santacruz school flexes tech skills for Annual Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 PM IST
On the occasion, the students performed five plays that enthralled the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in a plethora of cultural programmes during the event.
The students took part in a plethora of cultural programmes during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: Bharti Public School, celebrates its Foundation Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:50 PM IST
On this occasion, the school got an opportunity to deliberate on some of the tough times it has faced and celebrate its history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Amity International School, Mohali, cleaning his home.
A student of Amity International School, Mohali, cleaning his home.
ht school

Punjab school events: Amity kids resolve to keep environment clean

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST
During a virtual cleanliness drive, the students of the school were told the importance of keeping the surroundings clean through storytelling and a presentation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While colleges in rural areas around Mumbai have been allowed to resume physical classes, the university is yet to allow those within the city. (HT file)
While colleges in rural areas around Mumbai have been allowed to resume physical classes, the university is yet to allow those within the city. (HT file)
ht school

Online exams likely, says Mumbai Varsity

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Though the University of Mumbai (MU) is yet to take a final decision on the issue, sources said that it is more likely to hold online examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are yet to reopen, even as those in the other parts of the state began physical classes from November 23.
Schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are yet to reopen, even as those in the other parts of the state began physical classes from November 23.
ht school

Allow us to continue working from home, say Mumbai teachers

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:30 PM IST
While schools have remained closed for physical classes for the past 10 months, teachers are being called for work related to online learning and exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramkinkar Baij was the earliest artist to experiment with abstract, modern sculptural forms. Illustration: Biswajit
Ramkinkar Baij was the earliest artist to experiment with abstract, modern sculptural forms. Illustration: Biswajit
ht school

Ramkinkar Baij: Pathbreaking sculptor who scaled heights with passion

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Renowned modern Indian artist, Ramkinker Baij, was a key figure of the school of contextual modernism. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan Award in 1970.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students should make school memorable so that when they complete this phase of life they carry with them memories to cherish for life, writes principal Sumita Mukerjee (above)
Students should make school memorable so that when they complete this phase of life they carry with them memories to cherish for life, writes principal Sumita Mukerjee (above)
ht school

Principal's Desk: School should always bring back memories of positive emotions

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Sumita Mukerjee, Principal, Ryan International School, NOIDA, pens down the importance of school life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child dressed as a tiger during a ‘Jungle party’ organised by Doon International School, Amritsar.
A child dressed as a tiger during a ‘Jungle party’ organised by Doon International School, Amritsar.
ht school

Punjab school events: Jungle party for Doon International children

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The main objective of this animal safari was to help kindergartners learn about animals and their natural habitat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School students distribute home-made face masks among people from the weaker sections of society.
School students distribute home-made face masks among people from the weaker sections of society.
ht school

Delhi school events: VJPS, Rohini, organises Gift A Mask programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:30 PM IST
During the event, the students also joined hands in the noble deed of donating books to the children from economically weaker sections of the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a senior official, approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Bloomberg File
According to a senior official, approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Bloomberg File
ht school

No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The MNVS has demanded the release of an updated list of approved fees for higher education institutes, including concessional rates for reserved category students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai schools seek 50% weightage for Class 10 internal exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Currently, the written component for the board exams is 80% and the internal component, which incudes oral and practical, is 20% in each subject.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: ‘Drive-thru’ spring carnival at BCM Arya

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The students expressed their zeal by blowing whistles, shaking pompoms, and waving flags.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac