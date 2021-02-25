Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings
Genetic engineering alters the genetic makeup of an organism recombination DNA (rDNA). rDNA refers to a genetic material formed by recombination. With the help of rDNA technique bacteria have been created that are capable of synthesising medically useful substances such as human insulin, growth hormone and Hepatitis B vaccine. Genes of plants have also been modified for insect protection, herbicide resistance, virus resistance, so on and so forth. One of the most talked about genetic engineering techniques in the 21st century is genetic editing. It may potentially help in gene therapy.
