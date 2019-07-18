GOA: Here’s why it is truly a tourist’s delight

One of India’s smallest states, Goa is bounded by Maharashtra on the north, Karnataka on the east and south, and the Arabian Sea on the west. Sandy beaches, estuaries and promontories characterise the the 105-km-long coastline of mainland Goa.

Konkani and Marathi are the two chief languages of this state. Konkani is spoken as a native language by about 57% of the people in the state but almost all Goans can speak and understand Konkani.

CULTURE:

Goan Catholics are fond of social gatherings and Tiatr (Teatro). As part of its Portuguese history, music is an integral part of Goan homes. Western musical instruments like piano, guitar and violin are widely used in most religious and social functions of the Catholics. Rice with fish curry is the staple diet in this state.

AGRICULTURE PRODUCE

The leading crops in the state include rice, fruits (such as mangoes), coconuts, pulses (legumes), cashews, betel (areca nut), and sugarcane. Paddy is cultivated during the monsoon from the months of June to September. Principal forest products include teak and bamboo. Agriculture is one of the important economic activities in Goa.

MAJOR RAILWAY STATIONS, AIRPORT

Main railway stations: Margao, Canacona, Balli, Verna, Karmali, Thivim and Pernem. Airport: Goa International Airport, commonly known as Dabolim Airport, is the sole international airport in the state.

FAMOUS PEOPLE

DILIP SARDESAI: Famous for his spin-tackling skills, Sardesai was the Goa-born Test cricketer to represent India.

MARIO MIRANDA: He was a world-renowned cartoonist. He was the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. REMO FERNANDES: Known as a pioneer of Indian pop music, he performs pop, rock, Indian fusion and is also a film playback singer.

LANDMARKS

■ BASILICA OF BOM JESUS

This is one of the oldest churches in Goa as well as in India. Apart from the elaborate gilded altars, the interior of the church is simple. It holds the mortal remains of St Francis Xavier.

■ DUDHSAGAR FALLS

It is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in the state. It its amongst India’s tallest waterfalls with a height of 310 metres and an average width of 30 metres.

■ PALOLEM BEACH

Located in Canacona southern Goa, it’s known for its beautiful crescent – a shape which makes it possible to see both the ends from the centre of the beach. It’s lined palm trees and wooden shacks.

■ VICEROY’S ARCH

Built in memory of Vasco Da Gama in 1597 by his greatgrand son Francisco da Gama, it captivates tourists with its curious greenish granite stone which stands starkly against the blue sky

■ FORT AGUADA

It is a well-preserved 17th-century Portuguese fort, along with a llighthouse. Located next to Candolim beach, it was constructed to guard against invasions of the Dutch and the Marathas.

■ MAHADEV TEMPLE

A 12th-century temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is located at Tambi Surla. The most ancient temple in the whole of Goa, It has survived Muslim invasions and Portuguese persecution.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 11:47 IST