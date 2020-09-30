Guruvani: ‘Opinions can only be formed with knowledge of facts’

ht-school

Neelam Mittar, principal, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana

Sharing her views, the principal says that meeting the ever-rising expectations of digitally smart students and keeping them engaged is the biggest challenge of the teaching profession these days. She believes that change is a constant feature of life that leads to new opportunities.

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

Politics is a science that runs the overall mechanism of a nation. It’s a fact that politics these days is rearing its ugly head resulting in violence, threats, and many more evil practices. The innocent minds of the young learners should not get disturbed with all this. On the other hand, for understanding the merits and demerits of the present political system, they should know its working as opinions can only be formed with the knowledge of facts. The school organises debates, declamations, discussions, seminars, and mock parliament sessions to provide students opportunities to put their points forward, get hands-on knowledge, learn to value others’ opinions and, accept criticism.

How do you motivate children to be green citizens?

To vitalise students’ understanding of green mission and to encourage them to be green citizens, the school observes Van Mahotsav, World Environment Day, Eco-friendly week, Earth Day, tree plantation drives, seminars, awareness campaigns, and guided hikes, and many more routine practices. Students participate in various conservation activities in and outside the school premises and work on action-oriented plans for making the surroundings greener.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

One cannot develop if one resists change. Change is a constant feature of life that leads to new opportunities. As education is the only vehicle to resolve all social and moral conflicts with a profound influence on society at large, it needs to be restructured and refined from time to time. We accept and practice change with a complete understanding of the evolving pedagogy. The school welcomes all advancements to meet the rising demands of the contemporary world.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Meeting the ever-rising expectations of digitally smart students and keeping them engaged all the time is the biggest challenge of the teaching profession these days. Teachers bear the responsibility of moulding students’ personalities, constructing highly civilized future citizens of India. The role of the teacher is crucial in the proper development of children. They shoulder the duty of providing a wholesome environment to the students and coming up with amicable solutions to their problems.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Striving for the harmonious development and competitive excellence of students, the school considers sports an inseparable part of the curriculum. Nurturing students to meet real-world challenges, the school organises various track and field events, sahodya school complex tournaments, sports day, along with morning and evening training sessions. The school ensures meticulous arrangements for players and provides ample opportunities for them to make a career in sports. The school also inculcates moral value of fair play among students.

Where do you see your students and school 10 years from now?

Thriving students are the outcome of all education systems. I see our students becoming assets to the nation by being socially responsible and sincerely reverent. The scope for reforms is always there but what matters most is that we help them develop habits of independent thinking and decision-making by preparing fertile soil for the growth of their intellectual force. According to the school’s vision, a sound education with a scientific base will help students eliminate all hunger, diseases, and other evils from the nation.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

I never miss a chance to meet my teachers. I cherish such precious moments. Reminiscing my school experience with concerned and caring teachers makes me feel like my younger self. Whenever I find it hard to analyze situations or make a decision, I call my teachers to seek their valuable guidance.

What are your three inspiring words for your students?

Hardwork, determination, and faith.