Guruvani: ‘Our learners must be equipped to cope with a rapidly evolving world’

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:05 IST

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

The goal of true education is not only to impart knowledge and skills but also to mould informed and responsible citizens who possess a deep understanding of the world around them. Insulating students from contemporary political conflicts or upheavals would create a disjunction between academic pursuits and the prevalent political, social and economic systems. Platforms such as inter and intra school debates, Model United Nations, Moot Court and Youth Parliament provide students ample opportunities to formulate a comprehensive and critical understanding of national and international issues.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Our school works in collaboration with the Climate Reality Project, initiated by the former US Vice President Al Gore, to educate students about the need for conservation of natural resources and to implement practical solution to everyday problems, in a way that maximises energy efficiency. Initiatives like ECOWAM, an eco-waste management programme, Green Diwali Campaign and tree plantation drives help in strengthening the bond between the children and the environment.

Our PM, in his annual Pariksha PeCharcha speech, repeatedly motivated students, saying they shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you say the same to your students?

To cope with a world that is evolving every day, it is necessary that our learners be acquainted with skills that help them navigate these changes. This is the reason that the discourse around 21st century skills has gained so much momentum. Without having competencies in domains like critical thinking, creativity, media and technology literacy, social skills, it becomes difficult for young adults to pave their way in the modern world. The need for integrating such skills has also been recognised by CBSE. Therefore, it can be safely said that high scores and strong academic performance are no longer the only true markers of success. Rather, we must strive to ensure holistic development of all students.

Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace?

Our teachers regularly attend workshops to stay abreast of the changing paradigms in education. Even during the pandemic, our faculty has completed online courses and participated in virtual webinars. Peer learning is encouraged among educators and teachers often learn new methods of knowledge dissemination through their colleagues. Our impetus to digitalise education has earned us the recognition of being part of the Microsoft Showcase Incubator Path program.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of education these days?

Activities like inter-school sports events and Sports Day provide motivation to students to hone their skills as sportspersons. Owing to the hard work and dedication of our sports faculty and students, the school has often won national and international acclaim in games like rope skipping and taekwondo. The school also runs a sports academy wherein students get enrolled for cricket, badminton, tennis, basketball, amongst other sports, and nurture their talent.

Where do you see your students/school 10 years from now?

The future map for an educational institution can only be visualised by keeping the child at centre. Ten years from now, our students would be able to achieve tremendous feats at the national and international levels, while significantly contributing to the social community and fulfilling their moral and ethical obligation. Imparting education with a heart is of the utmost importance in the present-day situation.

Your profession has many challenges. What, in your opinion, is the toughest?

A large part of my profession entails providing encouragement and motivation to children as well as staff members. It is also crucial to enforce a sense of discipline to foster a creative and productive environment. To form a healthy and fruitful bond with every member of the institution is what lends passion, dignity and a degree of beauty to this profession.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Definitely, being an educationist implies being an agent of social change. It’s a profession that comes with a lot of responsibility and allows one to reap a harvest of love, respect and palpable change at the ground level. It’s a remarkable field for anyone to take up as it allows one to rise beyond individual gain and accomplish something purposeful for society and the country.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

My teachers have played a fundamental role in shaping up my character and helping me find a meaningful place for myself. I often reach out to them to express my gratitude, to seek further guidance and sometimes to partake in the mutual exchange of similar experiences.

Three inspiring words for your students.

Practice. Persevere. Prevail.