Gyan Bharati hosts inter-school competitions

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:33 IST

Gyan Bharati School, Saket, hosted three inter-school competitions: Gloria Humanitas for Social Sciences, Mnemosyne for English and Com Conclave for Commerce. In poetry recitation Bluebells School International was the winner. In extempore, DPS, R K Puram stood first. Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan and Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls were declared the debate winners in the ‘for’ and ‘against’ category respectively. Bluebells School International bagged the Mnemosyne Rolling Trophy. KR Mangalam World School was the winner in Vertising. In Ad-Act K R Mangalam World School was the winner. K R Mangalam World School won the Com Conclave Rolling Trophy.

The Gloria Humanitas Rolling Trophy was bagged by The Army Public School. Gyan Bharati School principal Nishi M Manglik, vice principal Sanjay Bhardwaj and the distinguished judges gave away the prizes and congratulated the winners.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:09 IST