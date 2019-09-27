Gyan Bharati hosts inter-school competitions
Competitions were held for Social Science, English and Commerceht-school Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:33 IST
Gyan Bharati School, Saket, hosted three inter-school competitions: Gloria Humanitas for Social Sciences, Mnemosyne for English and Com Conclave for Commerce. In poetry recitation Bluebells School International was the winner. In extempore, DPS, R K Puram stood first. Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan and Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls were declared the debate winners in the ‘for’ and ‘against’ category respectively. Bluebells School International bagged the Mnemosyne Rolling Trophy. KR Mangalam World School was the winner in Vertising. In Ad-Act K R Mangalam World School was the winner. K R Mangalam World School won the Com Conclave Rolling Trophy.
The Gloria Humanitas Rolling Trophy was bagged by The Army Public School. Gyan Bharati School principal Nishi M Manglik, vice principal Sanjay Bhardwaj and the distinguished judges gave away the prizes and congratulated the winners.
First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:09 IST