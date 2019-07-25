Holy Child students explore NASA, other sites

A team of students and staff of Holy Child Sr Sec School, Tagore Garden, went on an educational trip to NASA and some other destinations in the USA.

The excursion enhanced the knowledge of the students beyond the four walls of the classroom. It enabled students to reach out for information beyond textbooks.

The team comprised 37 students from Classes 7 to 12, three staff members and two members of the management. They also visited New York City, Washington DC, Orlando and Buffalo. The group reached New York City and the next day, they saw one of the Seven Wonders of the World, The Statue of Liberty, which is a symbol of freedom and hope.

The team also went to Loyola School for an exchange programme conducted by the British Council. It was a programme on the benefits of yoga and meditation. Then the team went to one of the tallest buildings in the world, the Empire State Building. The view from the 86th floor was breathtaking. The next stop was the capital, Washington DC.

The students saw the buildings that house the federal government’s three branches: the Capitol Building, the White House and the Supreme Court. Other destinations were the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

The next day the team visited the Hershey’s Chocolate factory. On reaching Buffalo, students saw the Niagara Falls, one of the most famous waterfalls. The students saw the water lit up in a rainbow of colours. The last destination was Orlando, Florida, which has theme parks and also the Kennedy Space Centre. The students saw the Universal Studios, Epcot Theme Park and The Seaworld.

The theme rides and the high speed roller coasters were thrilling. The most important destination was the John F Kennedy Space Centre. The students had an interaction with astronauts.

They saw the launch pads and were made aware about the process of takeoff for a real space shuttle. It was an enriching experience for all. They enjoyed some relaxed moments at the Cocoa beach. The best place was saved for the last:

The Times Square. It is one of the busiest squares in New York with electronic billboards, Broadway theatres and cinemas. The visit to this tourist magnet held the students spellbound. It was time to return to India.

The group reached home with pleasant memories. When asked about the experience, the team could not describe it in words, but just thanked God for this opportunity.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 09:48 IST