HT Codeathon: Accolades pour in from all quarters

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:16 IST

Coding should be introduced to kids as soon as possible. When students learn how to write code they not only develop cognitive skills but also learn the problem-solving process that’s similar to a computer. This process involves using pattern recognition to present the problems in different ways while logically breaking them down into parts and creating steps needed to solve them.

Nowadays, the children are growing up in a totally different world. Computers, cell phones, Netflix and other social media apps are an integral part of their lives.

In order to compete in the current global economy, the students need to have a comprehensive skill set that includes technology.

The continuing importance of technology and pervasiveness in our lives would require a lot of people with such skills. It’s believed that writing programs will still pay well in the future.

The endless searching for solutions and variations of coding can motivate students to use their creative minds to the maximum.

Coding hasn’t become popular by a mere accident. It’s been noted that knowing how to code is very important especially for the young generation. As Bill Gates said, “learning to write programs not only helps you think better but also stretches your mind”. I thank HT for giving this opportunity to our students, the future leaders and professionals, to learn the skill.

Dr Anu Verma , Principal, Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana

Steve Jobs once said, “Everybody in this country should learn how to program a computer... because it teaches you how to think.” I too feel that learning to code is a must for every child in our country. Coding not only enhances creativity but also helps a child to improve and visualise the abstract concept. Children who learn to code understand how to plan and organise their thoughts. I commend HT for initiating India’s first Coding Olympian ‘Hindustan Times Codeathon’. The Code-a-thon will help reinforce the children’s technical capability. I wish the entire team of Hindustan Times great success for all their future projects.

Navita Puri, principal, KVM School, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

Every child should learn to code. Coding helps children improve their math and logical thinking skills. It is a basic literacy in the digital age. Kids need to be able to understand and work with the technology around them. Code-a-thon is a great platform for them to learn and improve their programming skills. It has put them on an accelerated path to success.

Akash Tangri, HOD, computer science, DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana

HT Code-a-thon is an ideal platform for students to learn coding and showcase their talent. We can do this course whenever we are free so there is no academic loss. It has been a very nice learning experience for me. I got an opportunity to utilise my time at home. In my opinion, every student should be taught how to code. I am thankful to Hindustan Times for organising this Olympiad.

Aishpreet Kaur Panaich, Class 6, Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana

HT Code-a-thon is a good initiative wherein we have been learning how to code and develop various apps and games while sitting at our homes. The Olympiad is helping us spend our time fruitfully. I thank HT for coordinating with us and giving us a platform where we can showcase our talent. I am sure that the platform will provide the nation with great future IT professionals.

Rajanpreet Singh Bains, Class 9, Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana

Hindustan Times Codeathon is a great platform for students to learn coding. They have been learning programming languages, how to develop apps and games etc. It will help build children’s futures. The videos and the modules are easy to understand and interesting. A special thanks to the team for shaping my child’s future.

Rupinder Kaur, parent of a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal

