HT Codeathon: Coding a must-have life skill of future

HT Codeathon: Coding a must-have life skill of future

One of India’s biggest coding initiatives for schoolchildren helps them develop problem-solving skills, besides enhancing creative thinking

ht-school Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apart from enhancing critical skills, coding also helps children improve computational thinking and makes them future ready
Apart from enhancing critical skills, coding also helps children improve computational thinking and makes them future ready
         

As we surge ahead on the path of progress with the idea of unraveling the secrets of the universe, the coding and basic computer programming is an essential skill to learn. Be it fighting climate change or going on a mission to Mars, everything is programmed through computers. So it is important to teach the young minds to code. It is certainly a new age learning skill.

Through coding, students can make programs with the help of high level language associated with the software used for making it.It converts high level language, which human beings can comprehend, into low level or binary language which is understandable to the computer and generates the desired output.

Here are some of the benefits in the sphere of education:

• It helps in developing skills and confidence in learners. It energises the classroom atmosphere with learning by doing activities

• Coding develops logical and problem-solving skills in students.

• It enhances creative thinking.

• Through coding, students can learn all the subjects.

• In this digital age, students need to be equipped with futuristic skills, so it is not only desirable that they learn coding but it is also the need of the hour.

In fact, coding and Artificial Intelligence will benefit students as it will help in personalised and innovative learning. HT Codeathon has the ability to meet a variety of student needs, inspire them to explore and familiarise them with complicated things. Our country and the world needs people with ideas. HT Codeathon will help in a big way.

Poonam S Rampal
Poonam S Rampal

Poonam S Rampal, Principal, Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park

‘It will ignite new ideas’

I congratulate Hindustan Times, which, in collaboration with IBM and Cuemath, has given an opportunity to our young minds to participate in the Codeathon event. I’m sure this will ignite new ideas and open new horizons for our schoolchildren. To learn coding and other aspects of computer technology is the order of the day especially in the times of the ‘New Normal’ that we are all thrown into forcibly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish all the best to Hindustan Times and hope they come out with still more innovative and interactive learning sessions.

Rina Singh
Rina Singh

Rina Singh, Principal, The Khaitan School, Noida

Today we are in an era that is driven by technology and an era in which digital literacy is the new form of literacy. The 21st century student is surrounded by various digital devices and is traversing through multiple virtual platforms. Coding helps the students understand the fantasy behind these devices and platforms. Besides programming skills, coding also helps them enhance cognitive, creative and problem-solving skills. HT Codeathon will help them learn, break a complex problem into small simpler modules & then solve them independently.

Mohini Arora
Mohini Arora

Mohini Arora, HOD (Computer Science), Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park

The Codeathon webinar, which was conducted very well, was very informative as every question was answered patiently to clear all doubts. The course is exactly what I like — learning by doing without spending too much time on theory. I am looking forward to learn how to use Pygame to develop games . HT Codeathon will help me and my friends create a bright future for ourselves.

Shouraya Vishnoi
Shouraya Vishnoi

Shouraya Vishnoi, Class 8, The Khaitan School, Noida

