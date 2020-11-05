HT Codeathon: Coding empowers digital world skills

ht-school

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:19 IST

We live in a digital world. We use digital technology for work, entertainment, and communication. The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled schools to use digital technology to keep education happening. This means that most of us are on digital devices all day. Moreover, in the past six months, all of us have become digital natives and the need to teach students the skills to create and share digital content has become paramount. Hindustan Times’ endeavour to teach coding to students is, therefore, the need of the hour. Code, actually, powers our digital world.

Every device, application, computer programme and even our microwave relies on code in order to operate. In fact, coders are the architects of the digital age. St. Mark’s School has always been a pioneer in the use of technology. When information & communication technology was just an idea in many parts of the world, St. Mark’s was already using it in its classrooms, thus preparing students for the 21st-century skills - information management, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, creativity and problem solving.

Today, with HT Codeathon, St. Mark’s is once again one of the first in teaching students coding which is the literacy of the 21st century. By learning to write software, our students will learn creativity and also practical application. We are, indeed, very happy to be part of HT Codeethon initiative and believe that it will help our students use code like our generation used words.

Anjali Aggarwal ( HT Photo )

Anjali Aggarwal, Principal, St. Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Meera Bagh

‘It gives us big exposure’

HT Codeathon is a very good platform for us as it encourages us to learn, practise and grow. It gives us exposure at all the levels – school, zonal and national. We all have played games in our lives. Be it the simple Snake and Apples game on our simple cell phones to Battle Royale, a game with high quality graphics in our smartphones. Why should I play other games when I can create one? This is why I joined Codeathon. This platform is easy to use.

Yash Khanwani ( HT Photo )

Yash Khanwani, Class 9A, St. Mark’s Sr. Sec Public School, Meera Bagh

HT Codeathon is an ideal platform for students to learn coding . Coding is of supreme importance in the current context. It is a skill set that is required for the students to succeed in the 21st Century. Most of the skill sets that are needed for the current jobs would be obsolete in a few years but coding is still a growing skill set with emerging opportunities. Codeathon has given us a chance to be the part of this coding revolution. .

Kushal Jethi ( HT Photo )

Kushal Jethi, Class 8 A, St.Margaret School, Derawal Nagar

I got enrolled for HT Codeathon which is an ideal platform for junior class students to learn coding and develop digital skills. This child-oriented online class is very flexible and interesting. The most interesting and challenging thing for me is taking quizzes at the end of every chapter and earning points by answering questions. I have made a game named Space Hunter. This class helps me manage my emotions positively during the Corona pandemic.

Mahika Parashar ( HT Photo )

Mahika Parashar, Class 7, St. Margaret School, Derawal Nagar, Delhi