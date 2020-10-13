e-paper
HT Codeathon: Coding is of utmost importance in digital age

India’s first-of-its-kind initiative for schoolchildren is vital for them as coding is turning out to be fundamental literacy in today’s digital age

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:29 IST
The gist of learning lies in its dynamism. No wonder we come across new fields in education frequently.

I feel immensely proud of being a part of this Code-a-thon programme by the Hindustan Times team that assures to provide the young minds a sneak peek into the contemporary learning techniques that are not just neat displays of already existing ideas but are experimental and futuristic.

Coding, a language to communicate with the computer, is just like any other language we speak. Coding allows us to create computer software, websites, applications, and video games.

It also enhances students’ creativity, technical skills, problem-solving approach, group collaboration skills, communication skills, and persistence.

Coding has increasingly become one of the biggest trends to hit the education sector and is mentioned in our new education policy too. So, schools and parents all over the world are teaching their children how to code.

As coding has become an inevitable reality, there are many resources available online which provide step-by-step guidance to teach young children how to code.

Code-a-thon, a great initiative by HT, is proving to be a great platform for young minds. I am eagerly waiting to see what they have explored and excited to see the websites, applications and the games developed by them.

Monica Sharma, principal, PML SD Public School Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Railways to run 392 more trains during festival season: Full list here
SRH vs CSK Live: Faf departs first ball, Watson joins Curran in the middle
India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
The new culture wars | HT Editorial
In Thackeray’s comeback to Guv, Kangana Ranaut’s comment is his ammo
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
