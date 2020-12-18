e-paper
HT Codeathon: Coding marathon set for grand finale

After several gruelling rounds, the HT Codeathon final on Dec. 23 will witness the champions being declared from a field of 400 finalists

ht-school Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:08 IST
HTC
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HT Codeathon is one of India’s largest coding initiatives for school students, with close to 61,000 registrations
At a time when educators across India are emphasising the importance of technology, computer science and engineering, it is imperative that they are taught coding. The activity promotes logical thinking and, hones the problem-solving skills of children.

With close to 61,000 registrations across 10,000 schools in India, HT Codeathon, powered by the Delhi government, is one of India’s largest coding initiatives. After rigorous assessments, practice modes and course quizzes, the finale will be declared the Codeathon champions on December 23 out of 400 finalists.

In the words of Manan Khurma, CEO and co-founder of Cuemath, which presented HT Codeathon, “Math & coding will be the language of the future... At Cuemath, you learn mathematics and coding naturally. We intend to build an intuitive problem-solving mindset in children with a strong mathematical foundation.”

Read More| HT Codeathon: A journey towards realising the dreams of Delhi govt school students

Chaitanya Sreenivas, vice-president and HR head for India and South Asia at IBM, the event’s coding for cause partner, “The growth of new collar jobs that require technical skills in areas like artificial intelligence, cloud, security, data science presents a great opportunity for India’s youth, especially girl students… “.

Under HT Codeathon, 13,461 students from Delhi government schools were taught coding and programming basics. Complimenting the students, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “Proud of Delhi Government school students for excelling in coding. 28 of them have secured position among the 100 finalists of HT Codeathon Congratulations to students and their teachers for setting another milestone.” HTC

Math and coding will be the language of the future, in a data-driven world with AI at the forefront. So a strong mathematical foundation is necessary. At Cuemath, you learn both Math and coding as naturally as you would learn a language. We intend to build an intuitive problem-solving mindset in children with a strong mathematical foundation.

Manan Khurma, CEO & Co-founder, Cuemath

The growth of new collar jobs that require technical skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud, security, data science presents a great opportunity for India’s youth. We believe in the power of tech for good and by leveraging the breadth of innovative technologies, techniques and talent, we empower communities working to overcome society’s toughest challenges. Our STEM for Girls programme aims to promote gender diversity in STEM education and aligns to the government’s vision of a Digital India & Skilled India — success factors for a Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Chaitanya Sreenivas, Vice President – Human Resources, India & South Asia, IBM CHQ

“Proud of Delhi Government school students for excelling in coding. 28 of them have secured position among the 100 finalists of HT Codeathon. Congratulations to students and their teachers for setting another milestone.”

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Government

