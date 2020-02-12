e-paper
India loses one-third of its natural islands in last four decades

India has lost one-third of its natural wetlands to urbanisation, agriculture expansion and pollution over a period of last four decades.

ht-school Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Representational image.
India has lost one-third of its natural wetlands to urbanisation, agriculture expansion and pollution over a period of last four decades. As per a study by non-profit organisation Wetlands International South Asia, the maximum wetland loss during 1970 and 2014 was recorded in Mumbai from 4.58 sq km to 1.3 sq km (71%) as the built-up area increased from 149 sq km to 1074 sq km. Mumbai is followed by Ahmedabad (57%), Bengaluru (56%), Hyderabad (55%), Delhi NCR (38%), and Pune (37%).

 

