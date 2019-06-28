Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 28, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Infographic: 5 most expensive pens in the world

HT takes a look at some of the world’s most expensive pens.

ht school Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Expensive pens,Fountain pens,Pen collectors
(Photo: Arundhati Chatterjee)

Some pens owned by Indian collectors cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 12 lakh each and are limited-edition pieces by brands such as Mont Blanc, Sheaffer and Parker, handcrafted from silver or, as in one case, made from lava spewed by Mount Etna. Some of the most expensive pens in the world cost in crores. In this infographic, we take a look at the world’s most expensive pens.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 19:48 IST

tags

more from ht school
trending topics