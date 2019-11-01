KRM World School hosts Oz students

ht-school

The Indo-Australian exchange programme between KR Mangalam World School, Vikaspuri, and Trinity Lutheran College, Queensland, Australia entered its second phase with the arrival of five Australian students and one teacher delegate from Australia for a 14-day visit.

The delegation was accorded a traditional welcome in the school. The highlight of the assembly was the orchestra and Indian cultural dance performance by students of KRM Vikaspuri. To introduce the students to Indian culture and take them beyond the confines of the classroom, the school arranged sessions on instrumental and vocal music, classical dance, art and craft, cookery and Hindi. To gain hands-on experience of the Australian way of teaching, the teacher delegate from Australia, Natalie Buzaglo, took a session on geographical features in Australia for the students of the middle wing. Indian students would visit the Australian school in the year 2020.

