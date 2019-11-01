e-paper
KRM World School hosts Oz students

The delegation was accorded a traditional welcome in the school. The highlight of the assembly was the orchestra and Indian cultural dance performance by students of KRM Vikaspuri

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The delegation consisted of five students and a teacher from Australia
The delegation consisted of five students and a teacher from Australia(HT File)
         

 The Indo-Australian exchange programme between KR Mangalam World School, Vikaspuri, and Trinity Lutheran College, Queensland, Australia entered its second phase with the arrival of five Australian students and one teacher delegate from Australia for a 14-day visit.

The delegation was accorded a traditional welcome in the school. The highlight of the assembly was the orchestra and Indian cultural dance performance by students of KRM Vikaspuri. To introduce the students to Indian culture and take them beyond the confines of the classroom, the school arranged sessions on instrumental and vocal music, classical dance, art and craft, cookery and Hindi. To gain hands-on experience of the Australian way of teaching, the teacher delegate from Australia, Natalie Buzaglo, took a session on geographical features in Australia for the students of the middle wing. Indian students would visit the Australian school in the year 2020.

