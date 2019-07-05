KSK Academy holds health camp

KSK Academy Senior Secondary School, Sangam Vihar, organised a free health and eye check-up camp for residents of Sangam Vihar.

The camp was organised in association with Sharp Sight (a group of eye hospitals), St John Ambulance and Lions Club Delhi. A team of doctors checked health variables such as blood pressure, sugar level, and eyes of 500 residents of Sangam Vihar. The doctors conducted eye check-ups with the latest equipment. They gave advice to patients for further improvements. Medicines and eye drops were also distributed to patients.

KSK Academy chairman Sardar Narender Singh Chahal said, “It is a noble work for improving the health of Sangam Vihar residents. The school will organise more such charitable works in future.”

Lion Gaurav Gupta, director Lions Club, Delhi Veg. presented mementos to members of Sharp Sight and St John’s Ambulance team. KSK Academy principal Dr Ompal Singh and junior wing incharge Divya Goplani thanked Sharp Sight, St John Ambulance, Sardar Narender Singh Chahal and Lion Gupta. The camp was successfully conducted. The residents of Sangam Vihar Colony too thanked KSK Academy.

