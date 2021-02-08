IND USA
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
Maharashtra: 60K kids still don’t have access to online learning

Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:33 PM IST

After 10 months since schools in the city closed, over 60,000 students across the city still do not have access to online education, data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has revealed.

The data, which consists of details concerning BMC schools along with primary aided and unaided schools that function under the civic body’s jurisdiction, reveals that 50% students who are unable to join online classes do not have Android mobile phones. Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.

Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning.

Mahesh Palkar, education officer, BMC, said while teachers have been flexible in using various online platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, some students are left out from the classes altogether.

“Some say they have migrated from the city while others have reportedly stated the inability to afford a phone or a data pack. Teachers reach out to such students through phone and various personal contact initiatives of the department,” he added.

The civic body had appointed Palak Mitra (friends among parents) to reach out to students who are not in the online learning mode. There are nearly 13,000 Palak Mitra appointed by the schools, who coordinate with nearby children and ensure their learning by passing on materials and instructions given by the school.

Similarly, over 12,000 students are trained to be peer supporters for their classmates. In all, 1,700 students cannot be contacted in all these months, as per the civic body.

With schools remaining closed for students for the past 10 months, principals are worried about the academic loss of students who are not able to access online learning.

“Students from low-income families and especially those who are weak in studies are likely to suffer a lot. We are hoping that local authorities permit schools to reopen at the earliest,” said the principal of a BMC school in the eastern suburbs.

A survey conducted by BMC in August 2020 found that, 15% students from BMC schools had no access to online learning. While schools across state have reopened, those in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are yet to reopen.

