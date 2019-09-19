Malaria impact worldwide

ht-school

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Every year malaria disease kills more than 435,000 people around the world, according to the WHO report. Most deaths are noted in Africa, where more than 90% of the world’s malaria cases —take place. The deadly disease caused by Plasmodium parasites that are spread to people through the bites of Anopheles mosquitoes.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 20:12 IST