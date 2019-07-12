Manav Sthali School excels in Odyssey of the Mind

The students of Manav Sthali School, R- Block, New Rajendra Nagar, solved different problems in a creative manner at the Odyssey of the Mind: World Finals 2019.

Under the guidance of director and founder principal Mamta V Bhatnagar, two teams of seven members each got the first rank and a gold medal in their respective problems at the regional and national level competition held in February this year. These teams and their coaches Madhu Kakkar, Manisha Mahajan and Jyoti Kanwal exhibited their creativity, independent outlook and out-of-the-box thinking at the World Finals 2019 in Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. Solving an Odyssey of the Mind problem and competing on the world stage broadened the outlook of students and enhanced their perspective. They got appreciation for their enthusiastic performance. They were creative and innovative in tackling problems. The world finals proved to be a perfect platform for excelling in innovative practices. The team members of Division 1 were were Pranav Arora (Class 8), Pratham Sidana, Stuti Khandelwal, Vansh Gupta, Dhruv Gupta, Shivani Ahuja and Pranav Nanda, all from class 9. The other division team members were Nakul (8), Divyansh Verma(8), Tarang Ahuja, Anishka Sarna, Chahat Singhal, Hiya Khandelwal (all from Class 9) and Prerak Mehra (Class 10). Odyssey of the Mind: World Finals 2019 was a creative extravaganza where 900 teams from all over the world shared their ideas and work.

English Literary Week

Modern Era Convent, Janakpuri, recently organised an English Literary Week. Many different activities were organised for the primary section such as Pick n Tell, Know Thy Speech, Making of decorative bookmarks with quotes and proverbs, and story dramatisation. The students of the senior section too enthusiastically participated in a range of activities like extempore debate. Students showcased their acting and literary skills in the inter-class drama competition. “Looks are deceptive” was the topic of the group discussion for students. Two unique events were An Interview with Wren and Martin and Walk the Talk. The efforts of the English faculty to improve language skills were applauded.

Investiture Ceremony

DAV Public School, Jasola Vihar, organised an investiture ceremony to bestow responsibilities on the newly appointed senior wing student council.

School principal Dr VK Barthwal presided over the event. The head boy, head girl, captain, vice-captain and sports (girls and boys) captains were honoured with badges and sashes. The incharges and co-incharges pinned badges on the prefects of all the four houses, Bose, Khorana, Raman and Sarabhai. Ayush Kumar Jha and Kirti Singh were appointed as head boy and head girl respectively. The student council pledged to work diligently and uphold the ethos of DAV. The principal congratulated members of the council and reminded them of their responsibilities. He also told the students to take an active part in council activities and set an example for the young ones. He advised students to channelise their energy in a positive manner and focus on discharging their duty with commitment and integrity.

Health workshop

Teachers of Sachdeva Public School, Rohini, attended a two-day workshop organised by G1 Health in collaboration with an Art of Living Centre in Pitampura.

The aim of the workshop was to create awareness about the importance of the golden hour in an emergency situation. The role of first aid is paramount for survival and long-term recuperation. Keeping in mind the need for world-class emergency care in our daily life, the training included wound care, minor accidents, burning, snake bites and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation training. The session was a great learning experience for the teachers. The teachers who attended the workshop trained and educated the children on ways to tackle medical contingencies.

International Yoga Day

Army Public School, Noida, celebrated International Yoga Day. The session began with a prayer. The yoga instructors demonstrated sitting and standing asanas and breathing exercises. The students performed asanas with zeal. Principal Jyoti Rana, the teaching staff, alumni and students watched the demonstrations. The high point of the day was the active participation of parents and some grandparents. The school believes that regular practise of yoga will help imbibe the value of discipline in students and enable them to have a better life, physically, mentally and spiritually.

Shining Star in Taekwondo

Meghna Shankar of Class 11, Adarsh World School, Dwarka, has shone in several Taekwondo events. She won a silver medal in CBSE Taekwondo zonal championship held at Kamal Model Sr. Sec. School, Mohan Garden. She bagged a bronze medal in CBSE National Taekwondo Championship at Satyawati Memorial Academy, Kiratpur, Bijnor. She also won a silver medal in CBSE National Taekwondo Championship held at Dhruv Academy, Sangamner, Ahmed Nagar, Maharashtra. Then she received a silver medal in zonal Taekwondo championship held at Sri Venkateshwar International School, Sec-18, Dwarka. These achievements were made possible because the school gives importance to sports, games and physical fitness in the curriculum.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:51 IST