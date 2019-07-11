Maxfort School hosts teachers’ workshop

Maxfort School, Rohini, organised a workshop to empower teachers for inculcating values and zeal for learning in students.

Principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty felicitated educationist Dr Suraj Prakash who conducted the workshop. Dr Prakash acquainted participants with the dimensions of the word “teacher.” He said a teacher is a change agent. He enlightened everyone with the philosophy of “form, perform and transform.” He focused on developing a positive attitude in oneself and students. He said teachers should take pride in being part of the noblest profession. He said, “The school is a community of learners wherein students and teachers both learn from each other.”

Dr Prakash, who has made significant contributions to Physics, also conducted a session for science teachers. He said science should be taught through enquiry-based learning. The facilitators were informed about the difference between a traditional and a constructivist classroom and the advantages of the latter. Many experiments were also shown so that the students could be inspired to develop the ability to learn from their surroundings. It turned out to be a motivating session for facilitators infusing in them pride in themselves, value teaching as a mission and deliver their best for young learners.

