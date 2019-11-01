Mock parliament held at St Froebel Sr Sec School

ht-school

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:51 IST

Parliamentary Proceeding

An educational philosopher says, “Give the pupils something to do, not something to learn, and when the doing is of such a nature as to demand thinking, learning naturally results.” The students from Classes 8 to 11 of St Froebel Sr Sec School, Paschim Vihar, enacted parliamentary proceedings. They showed how members of parliament discuss issues, bills are moved and passed by voting and other functional aspects of upper and lower houses of parliament. The aim of the youth parliament was to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habit of discipline and enable students to understand the working of parliament.

Around 40 students participated and created the look of a real parliament. Students took part in items like oath by new members, introduction of new ministers by Prime Minister, question hour, papers to be laid, vote of no confidence and breach of privilege. During the question hour many important issues were raised and discussed like food reserves, railway accidents, education policies, situation of Jammu and Kashmir and Triple Talaq. The leader of the opposition moved the vote of no-confidence and criticised the government for its failure on the economic front like inflation. The finance minister tried to defend the government saying that the government is concerned about price rise and corruption.

Musical Extravaganza

MBS School, Dwarka, under the guidance of Gulshan Kumar Magon, collaborated with MBS School of Planning and Architecture to organise a musical extravaganza in the auditorium.

Present on the occasion was Kumar Sanu, an acclaimed playback singer and Padmashri awardee. He inspired the gathering of children, youth, artists and mentors. Then students presented enthralling musical performances. Each recital created a mellifluous symphony, inviting applause from the audience. In his address, Kumar Sanu appreciated the compositions by the students of MBS International School and congratulated the management for celebrating the talents of the young artists. He said he would partake in such endeavors in future as well. The event illustrated the theme “Empowering musical learning.”

Book Week

Understanding the importance of books in the lives of students, GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, organised a book week.

Principal Anita Khosla inaugurated the fair which included activities to inculcate reading habits among students. The fair continued for a week. The students enjoyed book jacket making competition, book mark making, poster making, puppet making and reading reviews of their favourite books. It was a great opportunity to bring readers and books closer as reading habits are dying day by day due to technological advancement. The week ended on a happy note encouraging students to read more and more and expand their knowledge.

Career Fest

Kamal Public Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, organised a Career Fest on its premises to help students plan their careers and learn about opportunities.

The event was inaugurated by school chairman Dr RK Tandon, principal Reema Tandon and well known neuro-psychologist Dr Bhavna Chadha. Several institutions showcased their educational options, apprenticeships and other vocational pathways at the fest. Students also learnt about emerging courses and how to crack competitive exams. Dr Bhavna Chadha conducted a workshop to guide students and answered their questions.

Ramayana Enactment

DAV Public School, West Patel Nagar organised a Ramayana enactment on its premises. Parents were invited for the enactment.

The dignitaries present were chairman Ajay Suri, manager Shashi Prabha Chandla, office bearers and principals of different DAV Schools. The programme began with lamp lighting and Gayatri mantra. Students enacted scenes from the Ramayana in their classrooms. They portrayed characters such as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravana. Different classes presented different Kands of the epic. The audience lauded the efforts of the principals, teachers and students in making the event a success.

HWPL Orientation Programme

Modern School, Greater Noida, organised an orientation programme for parents. For this event, the school joined hands with HWPL (Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light), an organisation based in South Korea.

The organisation is committed to bring world peace and end wars. It works for the establishment of an enforceable law compatible with Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War and World Alliance of Religions’ Peace. The parents were invited to be a part of this venture. The institute believes in instilling meaningful and practical moral values in students. The project provided an opportunity to turn students into peace messengers who would work to create an affectionate world.

Fancy Dress Competition

Bhai Joga Singh Public School, Faiz Road, organised a fancy dress competition.

Teacher incharge Pragati Grover welcomed the parents and students. The programme began with a shabad and a welcome dance by students. Then the fancy dress began which won the hearts of the audience. The theme was fruits and vegetables and for KG in particular, it was helpers. The judges were vice principal Daljeet Kaur and art teacher Amandeep Kaur. Students impressed the audience with an act from the Ramayan. Principal Jaspreet Kaur Bajaj and vice principals Poonam Chetal and Daljeet Kaur presented certificates and gifts to the participants. The principal proposed the vote of thanks.

DIR-ZIR Meet 2019

The Interact Club of Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, hosted the DIR-ZIR Meet 2019.

Nineteen Director Interact Representatives (DIRs) and Zonal Interact Representatives (ZIRs) from prestigious schools of Delhi-NCR participated in this event. Senior members of Rotary Club of Delhi, Rajinder Place, were also present. Additional principal Urmimala Sudhakar welcomed the Rotarians and the Interactors to the meet. Aashna Belur, the president of the Interact Club of Indraprastha International School and DIR Zone 3011, initiated the meeting by laying down the agenda. She shared information about projects of the club, which was appreciated.

United Nations Day

Guru Tegh Bahadur 3rd Centenary Public School, Mansarover Garden, celebrated United Nations Day at the morning assembly.

The anchors, Sukhpreet Singh and Gagandeep Singh of Std 10B enlightened the gathering about the significance, objectives and composition of the United Nations. They explained that the UN has been striving to promote peace, respect for human rights, protect the environment, fight disease and reduce poverty. The students were urged to be familiar with this world body as they will shape the world of tomorrow. A plethora of activities were conducted in the zero periods to mark the day. Students of Std 5 and 6 drew an emblem of the UNO. Grade 7 designed a postage stamp. Students of Std 8 made wrist bands for UN volunteers. Grade 9 students prepared badges for UN office bearers and students of Std 10 issued an advisory to maintain peace and discipline as secretary-general of their class.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 15:51 IST