Mumbai school events: Meditation training at Chembur school

ht-school Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Virtual ‘Anapana’ meditation training for officers and employees was held at Sadhu Vaswani High School, Chembur.
Virtual ‘Anapana’ meditation training for officers and employees was held at Sadhu Vaswani High School, Chembur. (HT)
         

Sadhu Vaswani High School, Chembur employees participated in an online ‘Anapana’ meditation training programme, organised by MITRA UPAKRAM — an initiative by the government of Maharashtra and ‘Vipassana research Institute’, under the leadership of principal Satwant Kaur.

School training in-charge Tina Gupta came up with the idea of conducting the training programme for all employees.

‘Anapana’ is a training based on breathing-meditation, i.e. to concentrate on inhalation and exhalation.

Teachers, including Payal Sharma, Shilpa Das took part in the session along with their children.

Students, grandparents play games and wear colour-coordinated attire

Diamond Jubilee High School, Mumbai, managed by Aga Khan Education Service, India, recently celebrated International Day for Older Persons, by honouring the grandparents of its students.

The grandparents were felicitated and invited to be a part of Circle Time — a special time of the day when the teacher and students take turns to share and connect with each other.

Both the grandparents and students wore colour-coordinated clothes. Students wrote letters to their grandparents, which they read aloud in class. They also enjoyed playing various games such as stacking paper cups, and number cards, with their grandparents. Razia Mandsaurwala, a grandparent said “Mufaddal and I enjoyed making pyramids with the paper cups. I am very happy as I felt very special.” In addition to this, grandparents also shared their life experiences and favourite childhood stories. Some sang songs and others spoke about the games they played as children.

Paying tribute to servicemen

The Preschoolers of U.S.Ostwal English Academy, Mira Road, celebrated the World Post Office Day virtually by paying tribute to the servicemen and women working for the postal department.

Students collected different types of stamps, envelopes and letters and pasted it on a piece of chart.

Preschoolers also recently celebrated Air Force Day virtually and expressed high regards for the dedication and hard work of the Indian Air Force.

