Mumbai school events: Students of NL Dalmia School exhibit creativity
In its initiative to promote 100% participation, hands-on learning and bring out the hidden talents of students as well as create more awareness on science, technology, engineering and art, NL Dalmia School in Mira Road organises the Nirmaan Exhibition every year.
Owing to the pandemic, the school held the science, art and craft exhibition virtually. It was inaugurated by the chief executive officer (CEO) and principal of the school, Seema Saini. To integrate science, technology and maths along with creativity and critical thinking, this year’s theme was ‘STEAM’.
The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Saini and the ISC topper Prajwal Maheshwari, along with the core team of NLDHS.
The principal explained the rationale behind the exhibition and appreciated the teachers, students and parents for making it a grand success.
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas and learn from each other. Students presented their exhibits, some of which included volcanoes, generating electricity to future car models. Students showcased static and working models displaying their innovative talents and explained all the details of the models.
Young minds of Seven Square Academyput on thinking caps
A science exhibition was recently held by Seven Square Academy, Mira Road, in which students showcased static and working models which can be used for learning various scientific concepts for children. The objective behind the exhibition was to inculcate a scientific attitude and research-mindedness. The students participated in activities to understand the cognitive, affective and psychomotor aspects of the task.
School principal Kavita Hedge motivated students and teachers for the work. Students and teachers across all the programmes participated in this activity and made models.
