Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

On the cards: Many Nintendo games for modern consoles

During this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo EEE) held in Los Angeles, widely regarded as the world’s largest convention for video games, Nintendo announced plans to revive many of its best-loved games for its modern consoles, including new versions of Mario, Zelda and Metroid Prime.

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo EEE) held in Los Angeles, widely regarded as the world’s largest convention for video games, Nintendo announced plans to revive many of its best-loved games for its modern consoles, including new versions of Mario, Zelda and Metroid Prime.The headline announcement at the EEE gaming convention was a multiplayer-focused version of ‘The Legend of Zelda’, for its handheld 3Ds. Read more about the concise history of Nintendo’s Zelda game series. 

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 12:07 IST

