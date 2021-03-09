IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Online mode is a big lesson for the education system
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
ht school

Online mode is a big lesson for the education system

With online learning the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible.
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Months after the nationwide lockdown started in March 2020, 15-year-old Sahil Gaikar’s life was upended forever. He found out that his parents’ savings were nearly over. His father, Sandeep, a dabbawala, and mother, Kavita, a home-maker, had no money left to pay rent, buy food, or pay the fees for his sister, Pratiksha, and him. Their only option was to live with his grandparents in Junnar, Pune district.

In October, Sandeep, Kavita, and Pratiksha returned to Mumbai. Kavita got a job at a local tailoring unit and Sandeep took up a job as a security guard. Pratiksha got admission in a college. Sandeep asked Gaikar to stay back with relatives in Sangamner in Ahmednagar, where he could join a junior college. Gaikar, who scored 73% in Class 10, wanted to join the Science stream, and that’s what he did, at a tenth of the cost. But living on a farm and attending college had its own challenges. His college does not have a proper functioning laboratory. Gaikar has no coaching classes nearby. Internet connectivity is poor and he barely attended classes after his college started in September 2020.

Affected by inequality

Millions of school and college-going students would agree with Gaikar. Online learning is revolutionary but when it became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible as thousands of children were forced out of the education system and thousands more faced learning setbacks.

Between April and June 2020 the state education department collected data from schools in two blocks of each of the 36 districts to understand the means of communication that students had access to. Nearly 16% of the students who responded had no access to any medium of communication (radio, television or mobile phone); more than 26% students in the state did not have access to even a simple mobile phone. Inequities varied across the state. In Mumbai, nearly 88% students reported having access to phone.

A survey conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) found 5.98 million students had access to a smart phone, but only 57% had internet connectivity. 737 schools (private and state-run) and 6,855 students (between classes 1 to 10) were surveyed. Students in remote parts of the state were unable to attend online classes due to poor network and lack of digital resources.

Reshma Agarwal, an education specialist at UNICEF, said, “When we did the survey in June, we got the phone numbers of a few students picked in a random sample and within that lot 3-4% students could not be reached. We got their contacts from their teachers, but we still couldn’t track them down.”

In December 2020, Leadership for Equity, a Pune-based NGO conducted a community survey. The NGO reached out to 382 teachers and nearly 400 parents across six districts. Almost every teacher reported that at least two children from their class had failed to return to school.

In Mumbai, data compiled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month revealed that more than 60,000 of the 628,000 students studying in 2,387 municipality-governed schools have not been able to attend online classes due to varied reasons, including migration and lack of access to devices.

Challenges for teachers

“I started with a revision of all that was taught to the class over the last 10 months but realised that students had not understood quite a bit. It was shocking because I had never realised this until I took a physical session with them,” said a math teacher in Osmanabad about her Class 9 students on the first day back at school.

Vikram Adsul who teaches at a Zilla Parishad school in Karjat, Ahmednagar also realised what the loss of learning in a physical space meant. He said, “Their ability to take up complex tasks and understand concepts in various subjects had drastically reduced. ” The state education department allowed schools in the state to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23, 2020 and for classes 5 to 8 from January 27, 2021.

Ashwini Sonavane, block education officer in Bhor in Pune district said, “I worked in Bhamragad, Gadchiroli earlier and there, majority of the households barely have electricity. How can you expect students to attend online classes?”

Efforts made

On March 1, the state education department began a drive to identify the number of students who are not attending class across 100,000 schools in all districts. They will halt this drive on March 20. MSCERT and UNICEF have compiled some of these experiments into a small booklet which will be released this month.

One of the teachers mentioned in this booklet is Smita Kapse, a 43-year-old Math and Science teacher in a Zilla Parishad school in Malewadi, Solapur.

More than 50% of her students did not own a smart phone and could not attend her online classes. So Kapse reached out to her former students and formed a group that called itself Corona Fighters. This group, comprising 16 to 25-year-old students many of whom are either in college or working, began to hold physical classes and between April 2020 and January 2021 have taught nearly 150 students.

Snehal Suryavanshi, a class 12 student said, “We are happy to make a difference.”

Meanwhile, Sahil Gaikar is keen to prepare for the army and navy entrance. “I miss my friends and my teachers and call them when I have doubts with studies,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online education mumbai schools closed mumbai schools unicef
Close
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Schools across region celebrate women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Students observe International Women's Day with fervour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
ht school

Online mode is a big lesson for the education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
With online learning the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Institutes grapple with time crunch to finish syllabus

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Most colleges commenced regular lectures only in February, leaving students with little academic time to complete the prescribed curriculum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
ht school

Delhi school events: Khyati of Suraj School, Gurugram, shines in IEO 2020-21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The International English Olympiad (IEO) 2020-21 competition was by SOF, a registered non-profit educational foundation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
ht school

Principal's desk: NEP 2020 allows formal, non-formal pathways to learning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Sneh Verma, Principal, Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Delhi, shares her opinion about the New Education Policy 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
ht school

Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
A class 4 student of the school performed brilliantly in the 10-m rifle shooting competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions as it is difficult for students to understand these concepts online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MU released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30. HT FILE PHOTO
MU released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30. HT FILE PHOTO
ht school

MCom, MA and MSc exams in Mumbai University to be conducted by March 30

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The date has been postponed from March 10th to the end of the month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two departments of IIT Bombay dipped to the 100-150 band in 2021 from 50-100 band in 2020. HT PHOTO
Two departments of IIT Bombay dipped to the 100-150 band in 2021 from 50-100 band in 2020. HT PHOTO
ht school

QS rankings: Two IIT-Bombay courses slip out of top 100

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
IIT-B’s Material Science and Chemistry departments featured in the 50-100 band in 2020 but in 2021, they are in 100-150 band.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
In this virtual contest students participated in a plethora of events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Clockwise from top left: HT Political Editor Sunetra Choudhary, Johannes Burgers, Jyoti Arora, Kavita Aggarwal, Neeraj Sharma and Roma Das during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
Clockwise from top left: HT Political Editor Sunetra Choudhary, Johannes Burgers, Jyoti Arora, Kavita Aggarwal, Neeraj Sharma and Roma Das during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Experts discuss the challenges of reopening schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Students’ mental and emotional health, learning gaps, knowledge retention are the areas of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Desai has written more than a dozen adult and children’s books, the most notable being Fire on the Mountain. Illustration: Gajanan
Anita Desai has written more than a dozen adult and children’s books, the most notable being Fire on the Mountain. Illustration: Gajanan
ht school

Anita Desai: Author whose word imagery evokes characters, moods

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:44 PM IST
In 1978, author Anita Desai received the Sahitya Akademi Award for her novel Fire on the Mountain and in 1983 was conferred the Guardian Fiction Prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school’s senior team won the first position in the competition and received the Digital Presentation &amp; Excellence and Appreciation Award
The school’s senior team won the first position in the competition and received the Digital Presentation & Excellence and Appreciation Award
ht school

Delhi school events: Students of Apeejay School shine in science fair

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Eighty seven schools registered for this national level virtual science exhibition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students and staff of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, with their creations.
Students and staff of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, with their creations.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students showcase their educational toys

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The toy fair witnessed more than 1100 exhibitors and numerous viewers between February 27 and March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
ht school

Delhi school events: School of Excellence gets prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A student from School of Excellence bagged the award in a unique event organised in remembrance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP